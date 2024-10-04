Carnival to deploy four ships in Australia
The line is adding two ships to its 2026/27 Australia itineraries, doubling its presence down under
Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter – transferring to the fleet from sister line P&O Cruises Australia which will shut down early next year after nearly a century of voyages – will join Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa sailing from Sydney and Brisbane.
Destinations include Moreton Island, the South Pacific, and the Great Barrier Reef, as well as New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea.
Carnival Splendor will offer itineraries ranging from two to 12 days. Four-day cruises include calls at Moreton Island and five and six-day cruises will visit Tasmania, taking in Hobart and Port Arthur.
The ship will offer additional longer sailings, including 10-day New Zealand itineraries with multiple departures, taking in ports such as Wellington, Lyttelton (Christchurch), and Dunedin, along with scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park.
Carnival Adventure will also sail from Sydney on two to 12-day itineraries, visiting Moreton Island and the Great Barrier Reef. A 12-day sailing to Fiji, departing April 2027, will call at Lautoka and Dravuni Island.
Carnival Luminosa will sail from Brisbane on three to 14-day itineraries. A six-day Great Barrier Reef cruise will visit Airlie Beach and Cairns while a 14-day ‘Carnival Journeys’ cruise will highlight locations where Mutiny on the Bounty took place in 1789, such as Norfolk Island, and Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
Elsewhere Carnival Encounter, also operating from Brisbane, will stop at destinations in the South Pacific and Great Barrier Reef regions.
Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning at Carnival, said: “As we expand our fleet to four ships in Australia and enrich our overall deployment plan, our 2026/27 itineraries significantly increase the options available for the Carnival experience from Sydney and Brisbane.
"Guests interested in a cruise from Australia are bound to find the perfect itinerary, whether they’re looking to explore a new region or revisit key destinations – all showcasing the diverse beauty of the South Pacific.”