The line is adding two ships to its 2026/27 Australia itineraries, doubling its presence down under

Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter – transferring to the fleet from sister line P&O Cruises Australia which will shut down early next year after nearly a century of voyages – will join Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa sailing from Sydney and Brisbane.

Destinations include Moreton Island, the South Pacific, and the Great Barrier Reef, as well as New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea.

Carnival Splendor will offer itineraries ranging from two to 12 days. Four-day cruises include calls at Moreton Island and five and six-day cruises will visit Tasmania, taking in Hobart and Port Arthur.

The ship will offer additional longer sailings, including 10-day New Zealand itineraries with multiple departures, taking in ports such as Wellington, Lyttelton (Christchurch), and Dunedin, along with scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park.