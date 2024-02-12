Cruise news / Gwen Stefani named godmother of Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that Gwen Stefani, the three-time Grammy award winning singer and songwriter, will serve as godmother of Carnival Jubilee

Stefani will attend the ship’s official naming ceremony in Galveston, Texas on February 24.

Carnival Jubilee, the third of the line’s liquefied natural gas-powered Excel class ships entered service on December 23 and is based year-round at the port of Galveston.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Gwen Stefani onto Carnival Jubilee so we can honour her as the ship’s godmother.

“She has demonstrated her commitment to our Carnival values, including promoting diversity and inclusion, supporting charitable causes, being a leader in her field, and of course, having fun.

“We are going to show her an enthusiastic welcome in only the way Carnival can when she joins us on February 24.”

Stefani added: “I am honoured to be the godmother of the new Carnival Jubilee.

“Carnival is taking it to the next level of fun while being committed to children’s causes and supporting our military families and veterans.”

A section of the naming ceremony – to be held onboard the ship – will be broadcast live on Carnival’s Facebook page at 9.30pm UK time.

Other ships in the Excel class include Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

