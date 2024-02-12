Gwen Stefani named godmother of Carnival Jubilee
Carnival Cruise Line has announced that Gwen Stefani, the three-time Grammy award winning singer and songwriter, will serve as godmother of Carnival Jubilee
Stefani will attend the ship’s official naming ceremony in Galveston, Texas on February 24.
Carnival Jubilee, the third of the line’s liquefied natural gas-powered Excel class ships entered service on December 23 and is based year-round at the port of Galveston.
Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Gwen Stefani onto Carnival Jubilee so we can honour her as the ship’s godmother.
“She has demonstrated her commitment to our Carnival values, including promoting diversity and inclusion, supporting charitable causes, being a leader in her field, and of course, having fun.
“We are going to show her an enthusiastic welcome in only the way Carnival can when she joins us on February 24.”
Stefani added: “I am honoured to be the godmother of the new Carnival Jubilee.
“Carnival is taking it to the next level of fun while being committed to children’s causes and supporting our military families and veterans.”
A section of the naming ceremony – to be held onboard the ship – will be broadcast live on Carnival’s Facebook page at 9.30pm UK time.
Other ships in the Excel class include Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.
American Cruise Lines to sail out of Washington DC
Susan Calman boosts Riviera’s Douro bookings by 54 per cent
New survey finds more customers are opting for ex-UK departures in 2024
Carnival Cruise Line shares details about Celebration Key
Holland America Line announces 2025-26 Australia and New Zealand cruises
Liverpool to host naming ceremony for Cunard's new ship Queen Anne
Cunard offers 10 per cent off selected 2024 voyages
Azamara Onward makes maiden call to Easter Island
Lionel Messi names Icon of the Seas
Viking opens bookings for 2026 ocean cruises early
Follow us on socials
4-Day Western Caribbean
- 4 nights, departs on the 30 Apr 2026
- Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Breeze
- Galveston, Texas, Cozumel, Galveston, Texas + 0 more
7-Day Western Caribbean
- 7 nights, departs on the 01 Mar 2026
- Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Liberty
- New Orleans, Louisiana, Montego Bay, Grand Cayman, + 2 more
7-Day Exotic Eastern Caribbean
- 7 nights, departs on the 16 Nov 2024
- Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Mardi Gras
- Port Canaveral, Florida, Nassau, Amber Cove, + 2 more
7-Day Exotic Western Caribbean
- 7 nights, departs on the 01 Jun 2024
- Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Jubilee
- Galveston, Texas, Mahogany Bay, Roatan, Costa Maya, + 2 more
8-Day Exotic Eastern Caribbean
- 8 nights, departs on the 24 Jan 2026
- Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Sunshine
- Norfolk, Virginia, Celebration Key, Princess Cays, + 2 more