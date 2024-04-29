The ship’s godfather, American actor Jonathan Bennett, was joined by Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, and captain Enzo Palomba at the naming ceremony.



The 5,000-guest Carnival Firenze is sailing year-round from the port of Long Beach, joining the 5100-passenger Carnival Panorama and the nearly 4000-passenger Carnival Radiance, which both homeport year-round in California.



Duffy said: “We carry more guests than any other cruise line from California, and now this ship is giving us the opportunity to offer more fun to more people sailing from Long Beach. The recipe combining this ship’s beautiful Italian theming with the familiarity of our friendly team’s hospitality is, in a word, perfecto.”

