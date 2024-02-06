Carnival Cruise Line shares details about Celebration Key

Scheduled to open in July 2025, Celebration Key and will feature on more than 500 itineraries via 18 Carnival ships sailing from nine US homeports. Up to two ships will able to dock at any one time.



Carnival said the new destination will offer a “range of activities across five distinct areas” which they are referring to as ‘portals’.



Upon arrival, passengers will walk through the Welcome Portal which will provide information on what is available at the destination, with live music and a “giant sandcastle”.guests will be provided with information outlining what’s on offer, with live music and a giant sandcastle.



The Family-Friendly Portal, designed for children of all ages, is centred around a large freshwater lagoon and features a splash pad with a shallow pool, two racing water slides, a sports court, a beach, floating cabanas, beach cabanas and villas with private slides into the lagoon.

