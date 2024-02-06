Cruise news / Carnival Cruise Line shares details about Celebration Key
The cruise line has revealed further information about its new private island destination in Grand Bahama

Scheduled to open in July 2025, Celebration Key and will feature on more than 500 itineraries via 18 Carnival ships sailing from nine US homeports. Up to two ships will able to dock at any one time.

Carnival said the new destination will offer a “range of activities across five distinct areas” which they are referring to as ‘portals’.

Upon arrival, passengers will walk through the Welcome Portal which will provide information on what is available at the destination, with live music and a “giant sandcastle”.guests will be provided with information outlining what’s on offer, with live music and a giant sandcastle.

The Family-Friendly Portal, designed for children of all ages, is centred around a large freshwater lagoon and features a splash pad with a shallow pool, two racing water slides, a sports court, a beach, floating cabanas, beach cabanas and villas with private slides into the lagoon.

The Adult-Friendly Portal is equipped with a swim-up bar, cabanas and several dining venues, including a full service restaurant, while the Private Club Portal is a premium, adult-only section with an infinity pool and loungers plus ‘elevated’ dining options.

Finally the Retail Portal is where passengers can shop for local Bahamian artisanal goods and duty-free items.

Celebration Key will also include an events pavilion for weddings and vow renewals while additional activities, including a waterpark and zipline course, will be added at a later date.

President of Carnival Cruise Line, Christine Duffy, said: “No one does fun like Carnival. We are designing Celebration Key with endless ways for our guests to unlock their own kind of fun in this incredible paradise that also celebrated the beauty of Grand Bahama.

“Celebration Key is uniquely positioned to bring an island experience to our guests in a way that lets them choose their own slice of paradise."

