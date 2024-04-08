American actor Jonathon Bennett named godfather of Carnival Firenze
Carnival Cruise Line has announced that Mean Girls star, Jonathan Bennett, will serve as godfather of Carnival Firenze
The 5,260-guest Carnival Firenze is the second ship to transfer to the Carnival fleet from sister line Costa Cruises, following Carnival Venezia.
Stage and screen star Bennett, is best known playing Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls and Sir Robin in Spamalot.
Carnival Firenze will be christened in Long Beach, California on April 24, before embarking on its first sailing as part of the Carnival fleet the following day. The naming ceremony will be live-streamed on Carnival’s Facebook page.
Christine Duffy, president ofCarnival Cruise Line, said: “Jonathan is a true brand ambassador for Carnival. He is friendly and welcoming to everyone and embodies the Carnival style of fun.
"After he sailed on the first voyage of Carnival Firenze’s sister ship Carnival Venezia last May, he told me it would be his dream to be the godfather of one of our ships, so how could I turn down such a request for such a terrific friend to Carnival.”
Bennett added:“This is an amazing honour and I’m so proud to know that I’ll always be a part of the Carnival Firenze family. When I told Christine that I’d love to be a Carnival cruise ship godfather, I never thought she’d take my request seriously.
"I have so much respect for the Carnival team and how they’re dedicated to taking care of their guests, the ocean and each other.”
Firenze will sail year-round from Long Beach, offering three to seven-day Baja Mexico and Mexican Riviera itineraries.
Riviera Travel removes single supplements on Rhine and Rhone itineraries
Competition: Win a river cruise with Riviera Travel
First cruise ship docks at new Stornoway Deep Water port
A poor silly fad? Middle-Earth Cruise promises 38 per cent survival rate
Riviera Travel celebrates 40 years
Regent Seven Seas Cruises reveals world cruise costing a record-breaking £1.3 million
Royal Caribbean announces new beach club in Mexico
Competition: Win a two-night stay with Chewton Glen
Disney announces new heroes and villains-themed cruise ship
Holland America Line marks 151st anniversary with 35 per cent off
Follow us on socials
7-Day Exotic Western Caribbean
- 7 nights, departs on the 29 Dec 2024
- Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Venezia
- Port Canaveral, Florida, Mahogany Bay, Roatan, Belize City, + 2 more
7-Day Western Caribbean
- 7 nights, departs on the 17 Aug 2024
- Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Jubilee
- Galveston, Texas, Mahogany Bay, Roatan, Costa Maya, + 2 more
6-Day Eastern Caribbean
- 6 nights, departs on the 13 Apr 2026
- Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Vista
- Celebration Key, Half Moon Cay, Amber Cove, + 1 more
5-Day Western Caribbean
- 5 nights, departs on the 11 Nov 2024
- Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Sunrise
- Miami, Florida, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, + 1 more
4-Day Bahamas
- 4 nights, departs on the 28 Jul 2025
- Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Conquest
- Miami, Florida, Princess Cays, Celebration Key, + 1 more