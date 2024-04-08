The 5,260-guest Carnival Firenze is the second ship to transfer to the Carnival fleet from sister line Costa Cruises, following Carnival Venezia. Stage and screen star Bennett, is best known playing Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls and Sir Robin in Spamalot. Carnival Firenze will be christened in Long Beach, California on April 24, before embarking on its first sailing as part of the Carnival fleet the following day. The naming ceremony will be live-streamed on Carnival’s Facebook page.

Christine Duffy, president ofCarnival Cruise Line, said: “Jonathan is a true brand ambassador for Carnival. He is friendly and welcoming to everyone and embodies the Carnival style of fun.



"After he sailed on the first voyage of Carnival Firenze’s sister ship Carnival Venezia last May, he told me it would be his dream to be the godfather of one of our ships, so how could I turn down such a request for such a terrific friend to Carnival.”



Bennett added:“This is an amazing honour and I’m so proud to know that I’ll always be a part of the Carnival Firenze family. When I told Christine that I’d love to be a Carnival cruise ship godfather, I never thought she’d take my request seriously.



"I have so much respect for the Carnival team and how they’re dedicated to taking care of their guests, the ocean and each other.”



Firenze will sail year-round from Long Beach, offering three to seven-day Baja Mexico and Mexican Riviera itineraries.