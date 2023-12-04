Celebrity Cruises christens Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent has been officially named at a ceremony in Miami
The ship – Celebrity Cruises’ fourth Edge-class vessel – was christened by its godmothers Sandy Yawn, star of hit TV series Below Deck, and her sister Michelle Dunham, founder of the Jacksonville School for Autism, on December 1.
They were joined by Greek brothers Dimitrios Kafetzis and Tasos Kafetzis who are the ship’s co-captains – a first for both Celebrity Cruises and the industry.
Celebrity Ascent departed on its maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. During the seven-night Eastern Caribbean sailing, the ship will call at stops including Saint Maarten, Saint Thomas, and the Dominican Republic.
Jason Liberty, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean Group, said: “With each new ship, our ambition is to debut the ultimate vacation experience and Celebrity Ascent achieves this by raising the bar for premium travel.
“Her elevated design and new onboard experiences set her apart from competitors and serve as a new benchmark for the travel industry.”
Celebrity Cruises president, Laura Hodges Bethge, added: “Celebrity Ascent has been designed to feed our guests’ travel wanderlust and provide unique experiences they will covet and love.
“Captain Sandy and her sister Michelle co-godmothering Celebrity Ascent adds another more personal dimension to this already extraordinary ship.
“Their connection combined with the brotherly bond of the ship’s captains exemplifies the sense of welcome and warm hospitality we strive for on every cruise.”
Seabourn expedition ships meet in Antarctica for the first time
Black Friday 2023: The cruise deals you won't want to miss
Seabourn announces 129-day ‘Ring of Fire’ cruise in 2026
Celebrity Cruises announces 2025-26 season
Celestyal Cruises adds former Carnival Corporation ship to its fleet
Holland America Line announces South America and Antarctica schedule for 2025/26
Wave Awards 2023: What the winners had to say
Wave Awards 2023: Cruise Mummy named favourite cruise blogger
MSC Cruises confirms order for two more LNG ships
What kind of food is on a cruise ship? Everything you need to know about luxury dining with Seabourn
Follow us on socials
7 Night Belize & Mexico Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 09 Feb 2025
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Constellation
- Tampa, Florida, Progreso, Belize City, + 2 more
10 Night Greece, Turkey & Malta
- 10 nights, departs on the 17 Aug 2024
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Equinox
- Civitavecchia, Katakolon, Mykonos, + 5 more
9 Night Spain & Portugal Cruise
- 9 nights, departs on the 17 Jul 2025
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Apex
- Southampton, La Coruña, Vigo, + 4 more
5 Night Key West & Bahamas Cruise
- 5 nights, departs on the 08 Jul 2024
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Reflection
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Key West, Florida, Bimini Island, + 2 more
10 Nt Ultimate Southern Caribbean
- 10 nights, departs on the 01 Mar 2024
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Beyond
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Philipsburg, Castries, + 4 more