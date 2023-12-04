Cruise news / Celebrity Cruises christens Celebrity Ascent
Captain Sandy Yawn of Below Deck fame and her sister, Michelle Dunham, will serve as co-godmothers of Celebrity Ascent. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises christens Celebrity Ascent

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Celebrity Ascent has been officially named at a ceremony in Miami

The ship – Celebrity Cruises’ fourth Edge-class vessel – was christened by its godmothers Sandy Yawn, star of hit TV series Below Deck, and her sister Michelle Dunham, founder of the Jacksonville School for Autism, on December 1.

They were joined by Greek brothers Dimitrios Kafetzis and Tasos Kafetzis who are the ship’s co-captains – a first for both Celebrity Cruises and the industry.

Celebrity Ascent departed on its maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. During the seven-night Eastern Caribbean sailing, the ship will call at stops including Saint Maarten, Saint Thomas, and the Dominican Republic.

Jason Liberty, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean Group, said: “With each new ship, our ambition is to debut the ultimate vacation experience and Celebrity Ascent achieves this by raising the bar for premium travel.

“Her elevated design and new onboard experiences set her apart from competitors and serve as a new benchmark for the travel industry.”

Celebrity Cruises president, Laura Hodges Bethge, added: “Celebrity Ascent has been designed to feed our guests’ travel wanderlust and provide unique experiences they will covet and love.

“Captain Sandy and her sister Michelle co-godmothering Celebrity Ascent adds another more personal dimension to this already extraordinary ship.

“Their connection combined with the brotherly bond of the ship’s captains exemplifies the sense of welcome and warm hospitality we strive for on every cruise.”

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

