Celebrity Cruises christens Celebrity Ascent

The ship – Celebrity Cruises’ fourth Edge-class vessel – was christened by its godmothers Sandy Yawn, star of hit TV series Below Deck, and her sister Michelle Dunham, founder of the Jacksonville School for Autism, on December 1. They were joined by Greek brothers Dimitrios Kafetzis and Tasos Kafetzis who are the ship’s co-captains – a first for both Celebrity Cruises and the industry. Celebrity Ascent departed on its maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. During the seven-night Eastern Caribbean sailing, the ship will call at stops including Saint Maarten , Saint Thomas , and the Dominican Republic.

Jason Liberty, president and chief executive of Royal Caribbean Group, said: “With each new ship, our ambition is to debut the ultimate vacation experience and Celebrity Ascent achieves this by raising the bar for premium travel.



“Her elevated design and new onboard experiences set her apart from competitors and serve as a new benchmark for the travel industry.”



Celebrity Cruises president, Laura Hodges Bethge, added: “Celebrity Ascent has been designed to feed our guests’ travel wanderlust and provide unique experiences they will covet and love.

“Captain Sandy and her sister Michelle co-godmothering Celebrity Ascent adds another more personal dimension to this already extraordinary ship.



“Their connection combined with the brotherly bond of the ship’s captains exemplifies the sense of welcome and warm hospitality we strive for on every cruise.”