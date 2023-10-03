Celebrity Ascent completes sea trials
Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship has completed its first ocean sailing with brother captains Demetrios and Tasos Kafetzis at the helm
The fourth vessel in the line’s Edge class completed a series of “manoeuvrability skills to test its functional and operational capabilities.”
The tests were conducted in the Bay of Biscay near the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France where the ship has been under construction.
Nearly 200 crew members were on board for the trials together with Demitrios and Tasos Kafetzis – the cruise industry’s first brother cruise captains.
Celebrity Ascent is scheduled to sail on a four-night Western Caribbean preview cruise on November 22 out of Fort Lauderdale. This will be followed by a three-night Bahamas preview sailing on November 26.
The 3,260-passenger ship will then be officially named during a ceremony on December 1 in Fort Lauderdale.
Following this, Ascent will depart the Floridian port on December 3 for its seven-night round-trip Eastern Caribbean inaugural voyage, calling at Saint Maarten, Saint Thomas, and the Dominican Republic.
The vessel will then spend the winter rotating between eastern and western Caribbean sailings before repositioning to Europe in summer 2024.
Fred Olsen confirms Caribbean return after three-year hiatus
Top five Caribbean cruises for 2024 & 2025
Star Clippers releases new brochure with additional themed sailings
Havila announces early booking incentive
The best winter sun cruise destinations
Let me entertain you: Cruise insider spills all
Cunard announces 2025 programme
Riviera Travel ‘determined to deliver’ on new sustainability plan
Hurtigruten Expeditions rebrands as HX
A dose of Disney at sea
Follow us on socials
7 Nt Key West, Belize And Grand Cayman
- 7 nights, departs on the 25 Nov 2023
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Apex
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Key West, Florida, Belize City, + 3 more
12 Night Vietnam & Thailand Cruise
- 12 nights, departs on the 25 Jan 2025
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Solstice
- Hong Kong, Ha Long Bay, Ha Long Bay, + 6 more
7 Night Galapagos Southern Loop Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 19 Jul 2025
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Xploration
- Baltra Island, Galápagos, Mosquera Island, Galapagos, Dragon Hill, Santa Cruz Island, Galápagos, + 13 more
7 Night Galapagos Southern Loop Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 24 May 2025
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Xploration
- Baltra Island, Galápagos, Mosquera Island, Galapagos, Dragon Hill, Santa Cruz Island, Galápagos, + 13 more
8 Night Bermuda & Martha's Vineyard
- 8 nights, departs on the 11 May 2024
- Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Eclipse
- Cape Liberty, Bayonne, New Jersey, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, Kings Wharf, + 3 more