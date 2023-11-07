Cruise news / Celebrity Cruises reveals name of new Edge-class ship

Celebrity Cruises reveals name of new Edge-class ship

Author: Kaye Holland

The cruise line has announced that the fifth ship in its Edge class will be called Celebrity Xcel

Launching in autumn 2024, Celebrity Xcel will debut in the Caribbean, sailing seven-night itineraries – alternating between the Bahamas, Mexico and the Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, St Thomas and St Maarten – from Fort Lauderdale.

The vessel’s name was revealed at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, as Royal Caribbean Group executives assembled to watch the first piece of steel cut.

Much like her sister, Celebrity Ascent – which is scheduled to launch in December 2024 – Celebrity Xcel will feature a resort-within-a-resort area called The Retreat; an expanded Rooftop Garden, multi-level Sunset Bar, two-storey villas with private plunge pools, and a fine-dining restaurant by Daniel Boulud.

Celebrity Cruises' president Laura Hodges Bethge said: “The Edge Series has shattered preconceived notions of cruising, and I am thrilled to announce our next bold step as a brand with Celebrity Xcel.

“True to her name, this next ship will ‘Xcel’ beyond her sister ships with entirely new experiences, yet to be revealed, but that will change the game all over again.”

Celebrity Xcel’s inaugural winter season in 2025 from Fort Lauderdale is now on sale.

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

