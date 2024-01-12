Cruise news / Celebrity Cruises recognises agents at London awards ceremony
Celebrity Cruises honoured its top-performing agents during a glittering ceremony at the ME hotel. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises recognises agents at London awards ceremony

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Celebrity Cruises has recognised top-performing travel partners at its ninth Travel Agent Appreciation Awards

More than 80 agents attended the ceremony – which took place at the ME London hotel yesterday ( Thursday 11 January) – and saw a total of nine awards presented to key industry figures.

The awards, now in their ninth year, were hosted by Claire Stirrup, UK & Ireland sales director, and Nic McNeish, head of sales.

Speaking at the ceremony Giles Hawke, vice president & managing director, EMEA, for Celebrity Cruises said: ““Last year was an incredible year for Celebrity Cruises, as we ended the year on a high with the launch of our fourth Edge-series ship, the brand-new Celebrity Ascent.

“We also announced that Celebrity Apex will be home-porting in Southampton for a second year in 2025 – this is testament to the loyalty from our travel partners which contributes to our ever-growing confidence in the UK market.

“We have seen an impressive start to Wave and are looking forward to another great year in 2024. I’m honoured to celebrate a room full of industry greats, and to have the opportunity to say thank you to our travel agent community, who will always be at the heart of our brand.

“I am delighted to have joined the Celebrity brand and have the honour of working with such an incredibly dedicated sales team. Our Travel Agent Appreciation Awards are not just about celebrating our travel partners, but also recognising the extremely successful relationships that our team have built across the industry.”

The winners were:

  • Cassidy Travel

  • Oasis Travel

  • Imagine Cruising

  • Designer Travel

  • Stewart Travel

  • Hays Travel

  • Cruise 118

  • The Advantage Travel Partnership

  • Iglu Cruise

