The luxury cruise line has announced its new programme of voyages sailing from October 2026 to April 2027

Itineraries include 101 destinations in 57 countries, comprising 62 Unesco World Heritage sites, 22 overnight port calls and 26 late-evening departures to give passengers more time to explore.



Queen Anne, Cunard’s newest ship, will make a maiden call to South America as part of the 78-night South America Discovery voyage, which includes an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro. The £479m vessel will also make maiden calls in Casablanca in Morocco and Bridgetown in Barbados.



Meanwhile Queen Victoria will set sail on a 109-night world cruise in January 2027, calling at Hong Kong, Sydney and Cape Town as well as making maiden calls to Dakar in Senegal and Durban in South Africa.

Voyages on Queen Mary 2, Cunard’s flagship, will stop in El Ferrol in Spain and Mindelo in Sao Vicente, and then sail Caribbean itineraries in December and transatlantic crossings throughout the year.