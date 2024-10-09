Cruise news / Cunard announces 2026-27 sailings
Cunard has opened bookings for its 2026-27 itineraries. Credit: Cunard

Cunard announces 2026-27 sailings

Author: Kaye Holland

The luxury cruise line has announced its new programme of voyages sailing from October 2026 to April 2027

Itineraries include 101 destinations in 57 countries, comprising 62 Unesco World Heritage sites, 22 overnight port calls and 26 late-evening departures to give passengers more time to explore.

Queen Anne, Cunard’s newest ship, will make a maiden call to South America as part of the 78-night South America Discovery voyage, which includes an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro. The £479m vessel will also make maiden calls in Casablanca in Morocco and Bridgetown in Barbados.

Meanwhile Queen Victoria will set sail on a 109-night world cruise in January 2027, calling at Hong Kong, Sydney and Cape Town as well as making maiden calls to Dakar in Senegal and Durban in South Africa.

Voyages on Queen Mary 2, Cunard’s flagship, will stop in El Ferrol in Spain and Mindelo in Sao Vicente, and then sail Caribbean itineraries in December and transatlantic crossings throughout the year.

Queen Elizabeth will operate a Caribbean programme from Miami from late 2026 into 2027, offering seven, nine and 14-night voyages.

Guests who book one of Cunard’s new voyages between October 16 and December 9, 2024 will receive a 10 per cent discount on selected voyages when booking a Cunard fare or Early saver fare.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We are hugely excited to reveal our exciting new programme from October 2026 to April 2027, offering exceptional choice for every traveller.

"Whether you’re soaking up the excitement in Rio during Carnival or toasting New Year’s Eve in Amsterdam, Cunard’s voyages allow you to explore the world in unparalleled luxury.”

