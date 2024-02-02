Cunard offers 10 per cent off selected 2024 voyages
The luxury cruise line has launched a short sale, knocking an extra 10 per cent off 2024 cruises
The promotion, which runs until February 12, is valid on select sailings on all four of the line’s ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and new ship Queen Anne, which is scheduled to enter service in May.
Itineraries include transatlantic crossings, Alaskan sailings, Caribbean cruises and European voyages including a seven-night Mediterranean adventure onboard Queen Victoria, from Rome to Barcelona, from £599 per person (excluding flights).
The line said: “Whether travellers are seeking exploration or relaxation, Cunard promises voyages offering new horizons, and memories that will last a lifetime – from tropical islands in exotic destinations to jaw-dropping glacial landscapes and ancient treasure troves closer to home.”
The offer can be combined with a separate Cunard promotion offering customers “up to triple on board spending money” on selected Cunard Fare sailings.
Italy, France And Spain, 16 Nights
- 16 nights, departs on the 11 Jul 2025
- Cunard Line, Queen Anne
- Southampton, Gibraltar, Barcelona, + 6 more
Italy, France And Spain, 14 Nights
- 14 nights, departs on the 01 Sep 2025
- Cunard Line, Queen Victoria
- Civitavecchia, Livorno, Toulon, + 10 more
Westbound Transatlantic Crossing
- 6 nights, departs on the 09 Jun 2024
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- Southampton, New York, New York + -1 more
Norwegian Fjords, 8 Nights
- 8 nights, departs on the 17 Aug 2025
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- Hamburg, Hamburg, Åndalsnes, + 7 more
Transatlantic Crossing and Mediterranean Highlights
- 15 nights, departs on the 20 Apr 2025
- Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
- Civitavecchia, Alghero, Málaga, + 4 more