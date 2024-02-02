The promotion, which runs until February 12, is valid on select sailings on all four of the line’s ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and new ship Queen Anne, which is scheduled to enter service in May.



Itineraries include transatlantic crossings, Alaskan sailings, Caribbean cruises and European voyages including a seven-night Mediterranean adventure onboard Queen Victoria, from Rome to Barcelona, from £599 per person (excluding flights).



The line said: “Whether travellers are seeking exploration or relaxation, Cunard promises voyages offering new horizons, and memories that will last a lifetime – from tropical islands in exotic destinations to jaw-dropping glacial landscapes and ancient treasure troves closer to home.”



The offer can be combined with a separate Cunard promotion offering customers “up to triple on board spending money” on selected Cunard Fare sailings.