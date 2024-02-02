Cruise news / Cunard offers 10 per cent off selected 2024 voyages
Explore Alaska with Cunard

Cunard offers 10 per cent off selected 2024 voyages

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The luxury cruise line has launched a short sale, knocking an extra 10 per cent off 2024 cruises

The promotion, which runs until February 12, is valid on select sailings on all four of the line’s ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and new ship Queen Anne, which is scheduled to enter service in May.

Itineraries include transatlantic crossings, Alaskan sailings, Caribbean cruises and European voyages including a seven-night Mediterranean adventure onboard Queen Victoria, from Rome to Barcelona, from £599 per person (excluding flights).

The line said: “Whether travellers are seeking exploration or relaxation, Cunard promises voyages offering new horizons, and memories that will last a lifetime – from tropical islands in exotic destinations to jaw-dropping glacial landscapes and ancient treasure troves closer to home.”

The offer can be combined with a separate Cunard promotion offering customers “up to triple on board spending money” on selected Cunard Fare sailings.

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

