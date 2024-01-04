The two Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jnr, who will close his iconic Mayfair restaurant Le Gavroche this month, will oversee four Le Gavroche at sea sailings onboard Queen Anne and Queen Mary 2. The former Masterchef judge will join cruises around the Norwegian Fjords as part of a five-night residency in partnership with the Norwegian Seafood Council which begins with Le Gavroche at The Verandah on Queen Mary 2 on June 2. The five-night residency will showcase a variety of Michel’s signature seafood specialties and elevated culinary classics to 60 diners each evening. Michel will then host a second residency aboard Queen Mary 2 for her Hamburg roundtrip Fjords voyage on August 6. Later in August, Michel will deliver another five-night takeover with Le Gavroche at Sir Samuel’s on board Cunard’s newest ship Queen Anne , as she departs for Stavanger in Norway on 11 August. The TV chef will complete his quartet of takeovers with a further Norwegian residency on Queen Anne on September 1, as she sails to Haugesund.

During the sailings, Michel will also appear as an Insight Speaker in the Royal Court Theatre, sharing stories from his 40-plus-year hospitality industry career.



Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We are incredibly honoured to exclusively host Le Gavroche at sea and continue our exciting partnership with Michel Roux.



"Just as Michel sets the bar for fine dining, we at Cunard set the bar for luxury ocean travel, and his innovative approach to celebrating traditional Norwegian cuisine perfectly aligns with our dedication to offering guests unforgettable and culturally rich experiences.”



Michel Roux added: “It is an absolute privilege to bring Le Gavroche to Cunard’s Queens, reuniting with their hugely talented and passionate culinary development chefs as we strive to create menus inspired by the treasures of Norwegian cuisine.



"The culinary heritage of Norway is a tapestry of flavours, and together with Cunard, I look forward to weaving these elements into an extraordinary dining experience at Sir Samuel’s and The Verandah. My ongoing partnership with the Norwegian Seafood Council allows us to ensure every dish tells a story of the nation’s natural beauty.”

