Cunard announces its Alaska 2023 and winter 2025 programme
Credit: Shutterstock

Cunard announces its Alaska 2023 and winter 2025 programme

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:


Cunard has unveiled its Alaska 2023 and winter 2025 collection, offering more than 133 voyages, with stops at 159 destinations across its fleet of four ships

Sailings will be available for Cunard World Club members to book from 1pm on March 15. General sale begins at 1pm on March 16.

Queen Elizabeth will depart from Vancouver on a series of nine and 11-night roundtrip voyages between May and September 2024, calling at ports including Ketchikan and Sitka.

From October, Queen Elizabeth will sail a mixture of short and long voyages in Australia before heading to Japan, where highlights include a nine-night Golden Week voyage and a 19-night Grand Voyage to Nagasaki.

Elsewhere in January 20235, Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, will embark on its maiden transatlantic crossing from Southampton to New York before setting off on a 111-night world voyage.

Meanwhile, Queen Mary 2 will sail in Europe and the Americas between January and May 2025, while Queen Victoria will embark on a 78-night South American itinerary sailing from Southampton to Brazil, Chile, and Ecuador.

Sture Myrmell, president of Carnival UK –which has owned Cunard since 1988 – said: “We’re so excited to share our newest programme featuring some fantastic itineraries and – with over 130 to choose from – you’ll certainly be spoiled for choice.

“Whether you want to wander Europe’s historic streets on a short break, channel your adventurous side trying street food across Asia, or savour the sunsets in Hawaii, Cunard has a voyage for you.”

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

