Cunard launches new promotion offering onboard credit

The new promotion runs from September 17 to December 9, 2024

Enjoy up to £453 ($600) of onboard credit per balcony stateroom* on selected Cunard Fare bookings, thanks to Cunard's latest promotion.

You can choose between more than 300 voyages departing between March 8, 2025, and April 30, 2026, across all four ships in the fleet to redeem this offer.

And yes, this includes Cunard's iconic Transatlantic crossings, Alaska, Norwegian Fjords and fly cruises to the Mediterranean.

Tuscany features some delectable cruise excursions. Credit: Shutterstock

Cunard onboard credit

Onboard, you can enrich your sailing experience by shopping in the onboard boutiques, opting for a spa treatment or even by booking a shore excursion to look forward to.

Cunard recently revealed its top 10 most luxurious shore excursions, with the Sukayu Hot Spring Onsen in Japan ranking first. Here, you can experience the centuries-old tradition of hot spring bathing.

In second place is the Rojo Tango show in Argentina, where you visit a cabaret theatre, enjoying a three-course dinner and watch a live tango show with accompanying orchestra.

The highest-ranking European excursion is the tour to discover the taste of Tuscania in Italy, where you'll discover the Italian countryside and sample olive oils and wine.

This news comes after Cunard reports a record-breaking booking surge after their newest ship, the 3,000 passenger Queen Anne, launched earlier in 2024.

For the latest news and heritage features on Cunard, keep up to date with us here at World of Cruising.

Terms and conditions

*Applicable to new Cunard Fare bookings only. On board credit amount shown is based on two adults sharing a balcony stateroom on a 14-night voyage. On board credit amounts vary by stateroom grade and voyage duration. Selected voyages. Flights offer available on selected Queen Victoria voyages of 14 nights or more departing between 4 May 2025 and 6 October 2025. Book by 9 December 2024. Visit cunard.com for full T&Cs.​

