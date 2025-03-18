Unveiled: Cunard's new-look Queen Elizabeth

Cunard has updated several areas of the 2,000-guest ship, including the Commodore Club, Queens Room, Garden Lounge and The Pavilion. The Queen Elizabeth 's outdoor spaces have also been updated with more sun shades on the aft deck for warmer weather.

The Queens Room's new design draws inspiration from the Royal Palace's tradition of planting Mulberry trees since the reign of King James I. The updated carpet pattern reflects a garden shrubbery theme.

Cunard has also upgraded its Grills experience. Guests staying in Grills suites can now enjoy upgraded interiors and exteriors with new furnishings and design. The Grills terrace features updated furniture for outdoor dining and sunset drinks.

The refurbishment introduced The Pavilion Wellness Café, a venue that debuted in 2024 on Cunard's Queen Anne. This dining option serves breakfast, lunch and daytime meals, focusing on plant-based cuisine alongside sustainably sourced meat, fish and dairy.

Queen Elizabeth will begin its first Alaska season from Seattle on 12 June, followed by its inaugural Caribbean voyage from Miami on 16 October. The 12-night roundtrip cruise includes visits to Bridgetown's UNESCO-listed Garrison and the markets of Castries in St Lucia.

It's the first time a Cunard ship will spend a complete season in Miami. Queen Elizabeth will sail roundtrip Caribbean voyages with itineraries from nine to 28 nights, visiting destinations such as Montego Bay in Jamaica, San Juan in Puerto Rico and St John's in Antigua.