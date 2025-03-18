Cruise news / Unveiled: Cunard's new-look Queen Elizabeth

Unveiled: Cunard's new-look Queen Elizabeth

Author: Raphael Giacardi

Published on:

Updated on:

The luxury line has just released the first pictures of the ship following a three-week makeover.

The Grills Terrace | Credit: Cunard

Cunard has updated several areas of the 2,000-guest ship, including the Commodore Club, Queens Room, Garden Lounge and The Pavilion. The Queen Elizabeth's outdoor spaces have also been updated with more sun shades on the aft deck for warmer weather.

Queen's Room | Credit: Cunard

The Queens Room's new design draws inspiration from the Royal Palace's tradition of planting Mulberry trees since the reign of King James I. The updated carpet pattern reflects a garden shrubbery theme.

Queen's Room | Credit: Cunard

Cunard has also upgraded its Grills experience. Guests staying in Grills suites can now enjoy upgraded interiors and exteriors with new furnishings and design. The Grills terrace features updated furniture for outdoor dining and sunset drinks.

Queen's Suite | Credit: Cunard

The refurbishment introduced The Pavilion Wellness Café, a venue that debuted in 2024 on Cunard's Queen Anne. This dining option serves breakfast, lunch and daytime meals, focusing on plant-based cuisine alongside sustainably sourced meat, fish and dairy.

Wellness Café | Credit: Cunard

Queen Elizabeth will begin its first Alaska season from Seattle on 12 June, followed by its inaugural Caribbean voyage from Miami on 16 October. The 12-night roundtrip cruise includes visits to Bridgetown's UNESCO-listed Garrison and the markets of Castries in St Lucia.

It's the first time a Cunard ship will spend a complete season in Miami. Queen Elizabeth will sail roundtrip Caribbean voyages with itineraries from nine to 28 nights, visiting destinations such as Montego Bay in Jamaica, San Juan in Puerto Rico and St John's in Antigua.

Balcony view | Credit: Cunard

Related Cruises

21 nights - Caribbean - October 2026
  • 21 Nights
  • Queen Elizabeth
21 nights - Caribbean - November 2026
  • 21 Nights
  • Queen Elizabeth
21 nights - Caribbean - December 2026
  • 21 Nights
  • Queen Elizabeth
12 nights - Eastern Caribbean - January 2027
  • 12 Nights
  • Queen Elizabeth

Related articles

News

Unveiled: Cunard's new-look Queen Elizabeth
News

Would you book a cruise with a secret itinerary?
News

Jetline Holidays goes bust after cruise lines cancel bookings
News

Drew Barrymore announced as MSC World America godmother
News

World of Cruising TV season 2: our six competitions end soon
News

Seabourn extends ‘Sail of the Year’ event
News

CroisiEurope expands its presence in Egypt
News

Royal Caribbean reveals details of next Icon class ship
News

MSC World America completes sea trials in the Atlantic
News

Windstar Cruises announces sponsorship deal with London’s O2 Arena
View more articles