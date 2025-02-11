Discover the world of film on this special event voyage onboard Queen Mary 2, in partnership with the BFI

The British Film Institute (BFI) and luxury cruise line Cunard have announced the programme for the first Film Festival at Sea, a unique seven-day Transatlantic Crossing taking place on board Queen Mary 2 from March 8-15, 2025.



Sailing from Southampton to New York, the voyage offers guests an exclusive opportunity to explore the world of cinema through a curated programme of film-themed events, screenings and hands-on workshops, against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. Curated in collaboration with the BFI, the Film Festival at Sea will feature exclusive events with industry talent including Mike Valentine, Paul Mayeda Berges and Gurinder Chadha, Miranda Richardson, Joy Moore and John Hay.

Building on Cunard’s cinematic legacy – the line has previously welcomed Hollywood icons from Charlie Chaplin to Meryl Streep – the Film Festival at Sea event voyage will offer guests a packed programme of in-depth conversations, masterclasses, screenings and Q&A sessions providing a rare insight into the creative process from directing and cinematography to screenwriting, acting, and costume design. Programme highlights include award-winning actress Miranda Richardson reflecting on her celebrated career, as well as renowned cinematographer Mike Valentine (Casino Royale, No Time to Die) leading a talk on underwater cinematography. Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges, the duo behind Bend It Like Beckham, will introduce a special screening of the film. The programme also features a series of workshops including scriptwriting, acting and smartphone filmmaking, as well as BFI-curated screenings such as Powell and Pressburger’s I Know Where I'm Going!, restored by the BFI National Archive, and a film quiz celebrating cinematic history.

Guests will also be treated to a performance of Posting Letters to the Moon by actors Simon Williams and Lucy Fleming, a show based on the war-time letters between the actress Celia Johnson and her husband, Peter Fleming. Katie McAlister, president at Cunard, said: “We're incredibly proud to continue our partnership with the British Film Institute and to collaborate on Cunard’s very first Film Festival at Sea Event Voyage.



“We have a long-standing affiliation with the silver screen and have welcomed some of Hollywood’s biggest names on board over the years. This latest partnership beautifully reflects our enduring affection for film and the arts, offering a glimpse into the unique experience that we provide our guests.”

