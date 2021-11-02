Credit: Fred. Olsen/Shutterstock

Fred. Olsen ship Bolette sets sail on inaugural season to Norway & Canaries Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines ship Bolette sails from Southampton today ahead of cruises to the Northern Lights in Norway and winter sun sailings to the Canary Islands.

Fred. Olsen cruise ship Bolette today marks the start of its inaugural season of sailing from Southampton. The new flagship will offer Bolette will offer 26 hand-crafted sailings from the UK port between now and August 2022. Today the cruise ship sails to Antwerp and Amsterdam on Bolette’s five-night ‘Netherlands & Belgium City Break.’ Future destinations include the Amalfi Coast, Norwegian fjords, European cities and Iceland.

Durations on Bolette cruises range from four to 19-nights in the coming months. Martin Lister, Head of Destination Experience and Itinerary Planning, commented: “Bolette’s inaugural programme from Southampton has been hand-crafted to offer guests aboard some really special opportunities. - READ MORE: Inside Fred Olsen's new cruise ship Bolette - "Whether that’s seeking out the phenomenal Northern Lights, discovering the history of the Balkan regions or sailing into the heart of the Norwegian fjords to witness their beauty direct from the ship. “We’ve also timed a number of our cruises to coincide with special events ashore, for example, our call into Amsterdam in April will allow guests to enjoy the world-renowned Floriade Expo, and we will visit Monaco in time for the Grand Prix in May.

Bolette recently underwent extensive refurbishment. Credit: Fred. Olsen

Martin continued: "Guests joining us in the Canary Islands in early December will also have the chance to witness the Geminid Meteor Shower during their cruise. “Plus, for those who prefer to sail from Southampton, it will be their first chance to explore our new flapship Bolette and enjoy her many facilities for themselves. We can’t wait to welcome guests, both new and returning, onboard from today.” - READ MORE: Fred. Olsen offers smaller ships and hand-crafted itineraries - Bolette recently underwent extensive refurbishment and set sail with Fred. Olsen for the first time in August 2021. The vessel is named after the great-great-Grandmother of company Chairman Fred. Olsen Junior. Bolette carries 1,338-guests at full capacity and continues to offer the small ship experience, attention to detail and personal service for which Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is renowned.

Bolette’s 14-night ‘Landscapes of the Canaries’ visit Gran Canaria. Credit: Shutterstock

Bolette cruises Canary Islands Bolette’s 14-night T2129 ‘Landscapes of the Canaries’ cruise, departing from Southampton on 6th December 2021. Prices start from £999 per person. - READ MORE: Canary Islands cruise guide - Guests aboard will have the chance to witness the Geminid Meteor Shower during this cruise. Itinerary: Southampton, England – Las Palmas, Gran Canaria – Santa Cruz, La Palma – Santa Cruz, Tenerife – San Sebastian, La Gomera – Funchal, Madeira – Lisbon, Portugal – Southampton, England.



Bolette’s seven-night ‘Norwegian Fjords & Mighty Waterfalls’ cruise takes in Furberg Waterfall. Credit: Shutterstock

Norway Bolette’s seven-night T2210 ‘Norwegian Fjords & Mighty Waterfalls’ cruise, departing from Southampton on 15th May 2022. Prices start from £1,099 per person. Sail size-restricted Lysefjord on this sailing, only accessible to smaller ships, steeped by mountainous cliffs including the famous Pulpit Rock. Itinerary: Southampton, England – cruising Lysefjord, Norway – cruising Jøsenfjord, Norway – Eidfjord, Norway – cruise Hardangerfjord, Norway – cruising Maurangerfjord and Furebergfossen (to see Furberg Waterfall), Norway – Olden, Norway – cruising Nordfjord, Norway – cruising by Hornelen, Norway – Haugesund, Norway – Southampton, England. - READ MORE: Baltic cruise and travel tips - Balkans

Bolette’s 18-night T2213 ‘Discovering the Balkans’ cruise, departing from Southampton on 14th June 2022. Prices start from £2,999 per person. Visit cities of deep historical importance in shaping the Balkan’s fascinating history, as well as lesser-known destinations off the beaten tourist trail. Itinerary: Southampton, England – Cartagena, Spain – cruising Strait of Messina, Italy – cruising Bay of Kotor, Montenegro – Kotor, Montenegro – Dubrovnik, Croatia – Neum, Bosnia and Herzegovina – Split, Croatia – Durres, Albania – cruise Strait of Messina – Cagliari, Sardinia – Tangier, Morocco – Southampton, England.

