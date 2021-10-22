Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. Sponsored by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Smaller ships and hand-crafted itineraries – Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers a different take on cruising Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is sailing its own course by offering hand-crafted itineraries that cater for travellers more than tourists, aboard their smaller, friendlier ships.

Explore further and delve deeper into authentic cultures and exciting destinations with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. With hand-crafted itineraries to stunning destinations such as the Canary Islands, Norway, Greece and Canada, you'll gain authentic experiences of a traveller, rather than a tourist. Experience the diverse landscapes of Norway in 2022 or be taken back in time to the wonders of ancient Greece in 2023. Fred. Olsen's ships are smaller, so are able to visit the more interesting places the world has to offer. This means docking close to the heart of beautiful cities and navigating narrow rivers, fjords and waterways – that is simply not possible for the larger cruise ships. Plus, with a capacity of less than 1,400, a much more personal level of service can be offered – so the atmosphere on board is always warm and civilised.



Related articles

Canary Islands: Explore the diverse landscapes of the Canaries. Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Discover the world Landscapes of the Canary Islands - December 6, 2021 Explore the diverse landscapes of the Canary Islands, Tenerife and La Palma with this 14-night cruise on Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ new ship, Bolette. This itinerary has been hand-crafted in order to coincide with the Germinid Meteor shower, with an extended stay in Tenerife. These extra few days also allow you to explore the island in depth, take the time to admire Mount Teide or the mysterious Güímar pyramids. Bolette’s small size allows you to enjoy the space that is on offer with fewer crowds and means you are able to explore destinations where larger ships cannot go.



Northern Lights: See the lights onboard a 14-night sailing around Arctic Norway. Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

In search of the Northern Lights - January 30, 2022 Explore the Arctic wilderness and landscapes with a 14-night sailing around Arctic Norway in search of the Northern Lights. The cruise features tours to meet local Sami people and husky sledding, allowing guests to truly experience the authentic cultures of their destination. - READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Fred. Olsen's new ship, Borealis - Additionally, the call into Tromso will coincide with National Sami Day, meaning you will be able to experience the celebrations like a local. This itinerary has been hand-crafted to feature an overnight stay in Alta, which is one of the best places for a chance to witness the amazing Northern Lights.



Norwegian Fjords: Enjoy scenic cruising past Fureberg waterfall and tours to Vorigfoss waterfall. Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Classic Norwegian Fjords - April 6, 2022 A spring visit to Norway’s fjordland allows you to experience the stunning scenery on Fred. Olsen’s new ship Borealis for eight nights. This cruise has been planned to include scenic cruising past Fureberg waterfall and tours to Voringfoss waterfall. Experience the waterfalls at the time of year when their water flows are expected to be at their strongest. Ride the Floyen Railway in Bergen while taking in the memorable views of the city, discover the UNESCO-listed Bryggen Wharf and wander the world-famous fish market.



Braemar is the largest ship ever to be able to transit the narrow walls of the Corinth Canal. Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Corinth Canal & Ancient Greece - March 27, 2023 Explore the standout Corinth Canal - specially tailored to be part of the itinerary - and beautiful Greek Islands on this 10-night fly-cruise. Braemar is the largest ship ever to be able to transit the narrow walls of the Corinth Canal. It is courtesy of her smaller size that she is able to make this feat. Braemar is small enough to be able to dock within a mile’s walk of most of the ports of call. - READ MORE: Discover what is inside Fred Olsen's ship Bolette - Delve into Ancient Greece with tours to the Acropolis Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, and the Minoan Palace of Knossos.



Sail the remarkable waterways and coastlines across the US and Canada. Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

American waterways & Canada in the fall - September 26, 2023 Sail the remarkable waterways and coastlines across the US and Canada in this 34-night cruise on board Balmoral, on a cruise that’s been specially crafted to coincide with the famous autumnal foliage. You’ll pass through the size-restricted Hudson River & Cape Cod Canal, a feat that is only possible for smaller ships. There’s also an overnight stay in New York so guests can experience the electric night-time atmosphere and attractions of the city.