Legendary voyages – longer cruises that range from 25 to 59 days in length and offer guests extended exploration opportunities, with an emphasis on providing insight into the history and culture of the destinations visited – were introduced by Holland America Line in 2023



The first eight itineraries for the 2025-2026 season were announced late last year. The four new itineraries include a rare roundtrip 45-day cruise from New York to the Med.



Also new for 2025-2026 and a 28-day 28-day ‘Islands of the South Pacific’ sailing.’ Also new for 2025-6 are a 27-day and a 36-day South Pacific Crossing, both onboard Noordam.

