Holland America Line adds more ‘Legendary Voyages’ for 2025-26
The Seattle-based cruise line Holland America Line has expanded its popular Legendary Voyages programme to include four new itineraries
Legendary voyages – longer cruises that range from 25 to 59 days in length and offer guests extended exploration opportunities, with an emphasis on providing insight into the history and culture of the destinations visited – were introduced by Holland America Line in 2023
The first eight itineraries for the 2025-2026 season were announced late last year. The four new itineraries include a rare roundtrip 45-day cruise from New York to the Med.
Also new for 2025-2026 and a 28-day 28-day ‘Islands of the South Pacific’ sailing.’ Also new for 2025-6 are a 27-day and a 36-day South Pacific Crossing, both onboard Noordam.
Karen Farndell, director sales & marketing for Holland America Line, said: “Our ‘Legendary Voyages’ offer unforgettable experiences and opportunities to delve into the history and cultures of a wide variety of destinations.
“These bucket-list itineraries showcase some of the world’s most-sought-after locations, as well as hidden gems that will delight and surprise guests.
“Our ‘Islands of the South Pacific’ cruise features stops that are usually only accessible through chartering a private boat, while the ‘Ultimate Mediterranean and Atlantic’ voyage pays homage to our history with an itinerary that is truly one-of-a-kind.”
