Cruise news / Holland America Line adds more ‘Legendary Voyages’ for 2025-26
Holland America Line has announced four new Legendary Voyages for 2025-2026. Credit: HAL

Holland America Line adds more ‘Legendary Voyages’ for 2025-26

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The Seattle-based cruise line Holland America Line has expanded its popular Legendary Voyages programme to include four new itineraries

Legendary voyages – longer cruises that range from 25 to 59 days in length and offer guests extended exploration opportunities, with an emphasis on providing insight into the history and culture of the destinations visited – were introduced by Holland America Line in 2023

The first eight itineraries for the 2025-2026 season were announced late last year. The four new itineraries include a rare roundtrip 45-day cruise from New York to the Med.

Also new for 2025-2026 and a 28-day 28-day ‘Islands of the South Pacific’ sailing.’ Also new for 2025-6 are a 27-day and a 36-day South Pacific Crossing, both onboard Noordam.

Karen Farndell, director sales & marketing for Holland America Line, said: “Our ‘Legendary Voyages’ offer unforgettable experiences and opportunities to delve into the history and cultures of a wide variety of destinations.

“These bucket-list itineraries showcase some of the world’s most-sought-after locations, as well as hidden gems that will delight and surprise guests.

“Our ‘Islands of the South Pacific’ cruise features stops that are usually only accessible through chartering a private boat, while the ‘Ultimate Mediterranean and Atlantic’ voyage pays homage to our history with an itinerary that is truly one-of-a-kind.”

Read more about Holland America Line
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
NOAES - Alesund - Aerial View of Alesund - Nicolai Berntsen.jpg Photo

14-Day Fjords And Celtic Origins: Edinburgh

  • 14 nights, departs on the 07 Jun 2025
  • Holland America Line, Rotterdam
  • Rotterdam, Ålesund, Seydisfjørdur, + 9 more

7-Day Alaska Explorer

  • 7 nights, departs on the 14 Jun 2025
  • Holland America Line, Eurodam
  • Seattle, Washington, Juneau, Alaska, Icy Strait Point, + 5 more
From

14-Day Jewels Of The Baltic

  • 14 nights, departs on the 25 May 2024
  • Holland America Line, Zuiderdam
  • Amsterdam, Kristiansand, Aarhus, + 9 more
From

7-Day Glacier Discovery Northbound

  • 7 nights, departs on the 17 Aug 2025
  • Holland America Line, Noordam
  • Vancouver, British Columbia, Ketchikan, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 4 more
From

11-Day Mexican Riviera & Pacific Coast

  • 11 nights, departs on the 26 Apr 2025
  • Holland America Line, Zaandam
  • San Diego, California, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, + 4 more
From
View more