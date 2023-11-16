Holland America Line announces South America and Antarctica schedule for 2025/26
The premium cruise line’s 2025-26 South America and Antarctica season has gone on sale
The season features longer cruises up to 22 days, visiting 16 UNESCO World Heritage sites and UNESCO Biosphere Reserves.
Oosterdam, which can accommodate 1,964-passengers, is being deployed in the region on itineraries between Santiago (Chile) and either Buenos Aires (Argentina) or Fort Lauderdale (Florida).
Excursions are available to iconic South American sites such as Iguazu Falls, Machu Picchu and Torres del Paine National Park, along with Antarctica.
Cruise-only fares for a 14-day South America Passage between Chile and Brazil between Santiago and Buenos Aires start at £2,539 per person, based on double occupancy.
Karen Farndell, director sales and marketing for Holland America Line, said: "South America is a vibrant region that offers contrasting experiences within one cruise, sailing from the tropics to glaciers and busy cities to some of the most remote places in the world.
“Guests can experience the region’s captivating blend of diverse cultures, breathtaking natural landscapes and rich historical heritage, including 16 UNESCO World Heritage sites and UNESCO Biosphere Reserves."
Revenue management vice president Dan Rough added: “Our mid-sized ships make it possible to craft itineraries that feature an exciting collection of South American ports; and our menus, enrichment and entertainment on board ensure guests come away feeling deeply connected to the places they visited.”
