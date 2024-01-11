Holland America Line is sending its 1,916- ship Westerdam to Asia in 2025 and 2026.



The itineraries have a strong focus on Japan with stops at 24 different ports around the country. There are also visits to Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Meanwhile late departures and overnight stays in ports including Shanghai, Bangkok, Manilla, Hiroshima, and Seoul allow extra time for guests to sample the entertainment, local cuisine and cultures.



The season will also showcase more than 50 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

