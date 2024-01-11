Holland America Line announces 2025-26 Asia programme
The Seattle-based cruise line will visit 11 countries and more than 50 ports of call in its 2025-2026 Asia season
Holland America Line is sending its 1,916- ship Westerdam to Asia in 2025 and 2026.
The itineraries have a strong focus on Japan with stops at 24 different ports around the country. There are also visits to Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
Meanwhile late departures and overnight stays in ports including Shanghai, Bangkok, Manilla, Hiroshima, and Seoul allow extra time for guests to sample the entertainment, local cuisine and cultures.
The season will also showcase more than 50 UNESCO World Heritage sites.
“For travellers looking to discover Asia, our 2025-2026 season provides an opportunity to explore the region in-depth,” said Karen Farndell, director of sales & marketing for Holland America Line.
“We have diversified the number of ports to more than 50 across several itineraries. We want to ensure our guests have an authentic glimpse into the diverse cultures of each country.”
Fares for Holland America Line’s 2025-26 Asia cruises start from $1,999 per person (excluding flights).
