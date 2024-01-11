Cruise news / Holland America Line announces 2025-26 Asia programme

Holland America Line announces 2025-26 Asia programme

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The Seattle-based cruise line will visit 11 countries and more than 50 ports of call in its 2025-2026 Asia season

Holland America Line is sending its 1,916- ship Westerdam to Asia in 2025 and 2026.

The itineraries have a strong focus on Japan with stops at 24 different ports around the country. There are also visits to Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Meanwhile late departures and overnight stays in ports including Shanghai, Bangkok, Manilla, Hiroshima, and Seoul allow extra time for guests to sample the entertainment, local cuisine and cultures.

The season will also showcase more than 50 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

“For travellers looking to discover Asia, our 2025-2026 season provides an opportunity to explore the region in-depth,” said Karen Farndell, director of sales & marketing for Holland America Line.

“We have diversified the number of ports to more than 50 across several itineraries. We want to ensure our guests have an authentic glimpse into the diverse cultures of each country.”

Fares for Holland America Line’s 2025-26 Asia cruises start from $1,999 per person (excluding flights).

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
Half Moon Cay, Bahamas - DocLawson.jpg Photo

24-Day Western Caribbean Explorer & Panama Canal

  • 24 nights, departs on the 02 Apr 2025
  • Holland America Line, Eurodam
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Half Moon Cay, Falmouth, + 11 more

28-Day Circle Hawaii & Mexican Riviera/Sea Of Cortez

  • 28 nights, departs on the 20 Nov 2024
  • Holland America Line, Zaandam
  • San Diego, California, Honolulu, Hawaii, Lihue, Kauai Island, Hawaii, + 12 more
From

7-Day Alaska Explorer

  • 7 nights, departs on the 25 May 2025
  • Holland America Line, Westerdam
  • Seattle, Washington, Juneau, Alaska, Endicott Arm, Alaska, + 4 more
From

7-Day Glacier Discovery Northbound

  • 7 nights, departs on the 25 Aug 2024
  • Holland America Line, Nieuw Amsterdam
  • Vancouver, British Columbia, Ketchikan, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 4 more
From

25-Day Western Crossing: Madeira, Morocco & Cote D'azur

  • 25 nights, departs on the 19 Apr 2025
  • Holland America Line, Oosterdam
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kings Wharf, Funchal, Madeira, + 11 more
From
View more