Holland America Line to sail from Dover for first time in 10 years

Nieuw Statendam to operate 10 round-trip cruises from Dover. Credit: HAL

Author: Kaye Holland

The Seattle-based cruise line will sail a full season of round-trip itineraries from Dover for the first time in more than a decade

Pinnacle-class ship Nieuw Statendam will operate 10 round-trip European cruises from Dover in 2025. Itineraries range from 14 to 42 days and cover the Canary Islands, British Isles, Norway, Iceland, Greenland, Iberia and the eastern Mediterranean.

Highlights include a 14-night Canary Islands itinerary. Calling at Casablanca, Agadir, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Madeira and Leixoes, the cruise departs from Dover on April 19, 2025, with fares starting from £2,809 per person.

Elsewhere a 14-day ‘Wild British Isles’ itinerary departs Dover on May 3, 2025 and features stops at Rotterdam, Edinburgh, Inverness, Shetland Islands, Isle of Lewis, Belfast, Glasgow, Isle of Man, Dublin, and Cork. Prices start at £2,609 per person.

In addition to Dover, Holland America Line will depart from nine homeports throughout Europe, with an increase in cruises over 10 days, more sailings to Iceland, and a combined 62 overnight calls or late-night departures in leading cities.

Karen Farndell, director of UK sales and marketing, said: “We’re really excited about Nieuw Statendam homeporting in Dover for a whole season in 2025 [...] The itineraries look incredible and varied, offering something for everyone – beyond Dover, our 10 homeports span Europe, and in 2025 we’re offering the most diverse range of itineraries that include everything from weeklong holidays to the Med to month-long explorations up to the Arctic.”

Sonia Limbrick, head of cruise at the port of Dover, added: “We are thrilled to be a homeport for Holland America Line for the 2025 season. The port of Dover is already looking forward to welcoming the Nieuw Statendam and her passengers to our world-class cruise port as they take in such a wide range of exciting itineraries.

“With our stunning waterfront, including a new marina and iconic views of Dover’s dramatic White Cliffs and Castle, it provides the perfect send-off and welcome home.”

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

