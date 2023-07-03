Holland America Line to offer first ex-UK sailing since 2018
Seattle-based Holland America Line is giving passengers the chance to sail from the UK for the first time in five years
Departing Dover on September 8, 2023, Holland America Line’s Pinnacle Class Nieuw Statendam will visit Porto, Lisbon, Seville & Barcelona before concluding in Rome on September 17.
Cruise-only fares for the nine-day sailing from Dover start at £599 per person and are available to book now.
HAL’s director of sales & marketing Karen Farndell said: “This sailing is a great opportunity to showcase one of our Pinnacle-class ships to the UK market following the fantastic feedback we had from our events, including a two-night trade trip in April this year to celebrate the line’s 150th anniversary."
Follow us on socials
Fred Olsen to welcome Michaela Strachan onboard
Heritage saved: Long Beach's RMS Queen Mary returns
Panache Cruises appoints polar explorer as brand ambassador
‘Despacito’ singer Luis Fonsi to name new Norwegian Cruise Line ship
Royal Caribbean unveils new itineraries for Utopia of the Seas
The Wave Awards 2023: Vote for your favourites and be entered to win a cruise with Riviera Travel!
Composer extraordinaire: Meet Debbie Wiseman, whose voyages with Viking have inspired a piece of music
Sir Richard Branson to host special Virgin Voyages’ Med sailing
Giles Hawke named as Celebrity Cruises’ new EMEA boss
Regent Seven Seas Cruises recipe: Lobster & mango salad with mirin mayonnaise
7-Day Glacier Discovery Southbound
- 7 nights, departs on the 11 Aug 2024
- Holland America Line, Noordam
- Whittier, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska, + 4 more
7-Day Glacier Discovery Northbound
- 7 nights, departs on the 26 May 2024
- Holland America Line, Noordam
- Vancouver, British Columbia, Ketchikan, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 4 more
22-Day Magic Of The Mediterranean
- 22 nights, departs on the 01 Jun 2024
- Holland America Line, Oosterdam
- Piraeus, Katakolon, Sarandë, + 19 more
12-Day Historical Baja Peninsula & Sea Of Cortez
- 12 nights, departs on the 10 Dec 2023
- Holland America Line, Volendam
- San Diego, California, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, + 7 more
10-Day Western Caribbean Explorer
- 10 nights, departs on the 14 Feb 2024
- Holland America Line, Eurodam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Half Moon Cay, Falmouth, + 5 more