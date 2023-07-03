Cruise news / Holland America Line to offer first ex-UK sailing since 2018
Nieuw Statendam will depart Dover on September 8. Credit: HAL

Holland America Line to offer first ex-UK sailing since 2018

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Seattle-based Holland America Line is giving passengers the chance to sail from the UK for the first time in five years

Departing Dover on September 8, 2023, Holland America Line’s Pinnacle Class Nieuw Statendam will visit Porto, Lisbon, Seville & Barcelona before concluding in Rome on September 17.

Cruise-only fares for the nine-day sailing from Dover start at £599 per person and are available to book now.

HAL’s director of sales & marketing Karen Farndell said: “This sailing is a great opportunity to showcase one of our Pinnacle-class ships to the UK market following the fantastic feedback we had from our events, including a two-night trade trip in April this year to celebrate the line’s 150th anniversary."

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile chevron_right
