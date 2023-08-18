Holland America Line to host astronomy experts on 2024 solar eclipse cruises
The Seattle-based cruise line is offering two special sailings for the rare celestial spectacle next April
The opportunity to see the eclipse – when the moon comes directly between the sun and the earth so that the earth lies in the shadow of the moon – from the sea with Holland America Line will now also involve expert astronomists onboard.
Passengers sailing on Koningsdam and Zaandam to experience the rare celestial spectacle will have exclusive access to lectures, demonstrations, and first-hand tips on how to make the most of their eclipse viewing.
University of California San Diego Professor Adam Burgasser will join guests onboard Koningsdam as the ship sails off the coast of Mexico in the thin “path of totality” for the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse. Burgasser, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics, will offer special lectures on the ship’s World Stage in the lead-up to the eclipse.
During the eclipse, Professor Burgasser will help guests safely view and understand this rare occurrence from unique positions on the ship.
Bill Prince, vice president of entertainment for Holland America Line: “For many, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so being able to receive the guidance of a renowned physicist like Dr Burgasser is an exciting opportunity for our guests. We’re known for creating immersive programming, and this will be an unforgettable live event.”
Burgasser added: “This first total solar eclipse in North America in seven years is something astronomers – amateur and professional – are all excited to observe, and there’s no better or unique place to observe it than at sea off the coast of Mexico.
“I look forward to joining Holland America Line guests aboard Koningsdam to witness this phenomenon and help them better understand the science and history behind it.”
Koningsdam will embark on a 22-day Solar Eclipse Cruise on April 5. The San Diego, California, to Vancouver, Canada, sailing departs on April 5 and heads to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, before the solar eclipse viewing on April 8. Koningsdam will then stop at Puerto Vallarta in Mexico before crossing over to Hawaii.
Elsewhere guest presenter, Jim McParland, will share his expertise aboard Zaandam with lectures and demonstrations.
Zaandam will depart on a 14-day Solar Eclipse cruise roundtrip from San Diego on March 30, 2024. The vessel will be in Mazatlán, Mexico, for the eclipse – which should last approximately four minutes and 28 seconds at its peak.
The 22-day Solar Eclipse & Circle Hawaii cruise can be booked here, while the 14-day sailing from San Diego can be booked here.
About the eclipse
Anticipation is building for the total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024. The Solar Eclipse will occur in North America, beginning in the South Pacific Ocean. It will pass over Mexico, the US, and Canada, with Mexico's Pacific Coast predicted to be the first locale to experience totality. The eclipse path will extend from Texas to Maine and then exit off the Atlantic coast at Newfoundland, Canada.
This awe-inspiring experience is even better at sea because a ship can sail into just the right spot during a solar eclipse.
This particular total eclipse will be the first to have totality visible in Canada since 1979, the first in Mexico since 1991, and the first in the US since 2017.
