Marella Cruises announces Spain and Greece cruise holidays as TUI line returns Marella Cruises has announced it is returning to international sailing after a long hiatus due to Covid. These are the TUI cruise line's new itineraries.

Marella Cruises will carry out cruise holidays to Spain and Greece this autumn. The TUI brand revealed its new itineraries today as it unveiled its start date of September 3, 2021. Marella will operate new ‘one-country’ itineraries departing from Malaga sailing to Spanish ports and Corfu sailing to Greek ports. All these cruises are now on sale.

Spain holidays are back on the cards with Marella Explorer 2, the cruise lines adults-only ship. The hotel at sea will sail from Malaga on two new itineraries. Continental Coasts itinerary will visit Palamos before heading to the city renowned for its football, Barcelona, the capital of Mallorca, Palma, Alicante and Almeria. The Spirit of Iberia itinerary will call at Valencia, Ibiza, Cartagena, Gibraltar and will finish the itinerary in Cadiz before heading back to Malaga.

Marellla Cruises: The Spirit of Iberia itinerary will call at Ibiza and other Spanish hotspots. Credit: Shutterstock

Greece cruises are making a comeback on Marella Discovery. The cruise ship will home port in Corfu and sail between September and October on three new itineraries. - READ MORE: Which Greek destination is best for you? - These will call at all Greek ports, including the popular islands of breath-taking Santorini and Mykonos, the historical island of Rhodes and the largest island in Greece, Crete. Managing Director of Cruise TUI UK & I Chris Hackney said: “Following the successful start of our first-ever domestic sailings we are delighted to announce our plans to restart our international cruising programme, with five new itineraries for our customers to enjoy."

Marella Discovery will sail to breath-taking Santorini in Greece. Credit: Shutterstock

He continued: "These itineraries sail to some of the most beautiful Mediterranean spots. Greece and Spain have long been popular destinations for our customers, so we’re excited to be able to offer them new one-country itineraries. "We know our customers are just as excited as we are to return to international cruising, and we can’t wait to see them onboard. “The safety and well-being of both our crew and guests remain our priority which is why our vaccination and testing protocols will remain in place.” Marella Cruises require passengers aged 18-years and older to have had both Covid-19 jabs at least 14 days before travelling.



Those under 18-year-olds, excluding infants under the age of two who will not be able to sail as they are exempt from testing, will be asked to have a lateral flow test. All guests will need to check-in for their cruise and complete their cruise health declaration online pre-departure to release their cruise boarding pass. - READ MORE: Major cruise lines vaccine policies explained - All guests sailing on an international cruise before 31 October 2021 must be UK residents with a permanent UK address, have comprehensive cruise insurance and a passport with at least six months’ validity. Thanks to TUI's cruise with confidence policy, guests can benefit from free changes up to 14 days before departure.

Marella Cruises: Spain holidays are back on the cards with Marella Explorer 2. Credit: TUI

Marella Cruises itineraries Spain Marella Explorer 2 – Malaga itineraries Continental Coasts Departure Dates: October 10 & 14, 2021 Seven nights Malaga, Spain | At Sea | Palamos, Spain | Barcelona, Spain | Palma, Majorca | Alicante, Spain | Almeria, Spain | Malaga, Spain Spirit of Iberia Departure Dates: October 3 & 17, 2021 Seven nights Malaga, Spain | At Sea | Valencia, Spain | Ibiza Town, Ibiza | Cartagena, Spain | Gibraltar, Gibraltar | Cadiz (for Seville), Spain | Malaga, Spain Greece Marella Discovery – Corfu itineraries Aegean Shores Departure Dates: September 17, October 1 & October 15, 2021 Seven nights Corfu Town, Corfu | At Sea | Heraklion, Crete | Thira, Santorini | Rhodes Town, Rhodes | Piraeus (for Athens), Greece | Zakynthos Town, Zakynthos | Corfu Town, Corfu Iconic Islands Departure Dates: September 3, 2021 Seven nights Corfu Town, Corfu | At Sea | Thira, Santorini | Rhodes Town, Rhodes | Mykonos Town, Mykonos | Souda (for Chania), Crete | Katakolon(for Olympia), Greece | Corfu Town, Corfu Aegean Discovery Departure Dates: September 10 & 29, October 8 Seven nights Corfu Town, Corfu | At Sea | Souda(for Chania), Crete | Rhodes Town, Rhodes | Mykonos Town, Mykonos | Piraeus (for Athens), Greece | Katakolon(for Olympia), Greece | Corfu Town, Corfu