P&O Cruises have announced two exciting cruise holiday itineraries to the Caribbean, Portugal and Spain's Canary Islands.

P&O Cruises revealed sailings onboard cruise ship Aurora, designed exclusively for adults, will go on sale from Tuesday, July 6 at 9am.

The announcement follows the cancellation of the 2022 World Cruise.

Aurora will now travel to a selection of Caribbean islands, Portugal and Canaries on two new cruises.

P&O Cruises Caribbean holidays

Aurora will spend 40 nights exploring the Caribbean before returning to Southampton, departing on February 22, 2022.

Prices start at £2,149 per person with 16 ports of call including La Coruña; Madeira; St Kitts; Guadeloupe; St Lucia; Grenada; St Vincent; Barbados; Bonaire; Curaçao; Aruba; Dominica; Tortola; St Maarten; Antigua and Tenerife.

Aurora will return to Roseau, Dominica for the first time in almost a decade and will visit Aruba and Guadeloupe for the first time in four years.