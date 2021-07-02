P&O Cruises: New holidays to Caribbean, Portugal & Canaries after 2022 world cruise cancelled
P&O Cruises have announced two exciting cruise holiday itineraries to the Caribbean, Portugal and Spain's Canary Islands.
P&O Cruises revealed sailings onboard cruise ship Aurora, designed exclusively for adults, will go on sale from Tuesday, July 6 at 9am.
The announcement follows the cancellation of the 2022 World Cruise.
Aurora will now travel to a selection of Caribbean islands, Portugal and Canaries on two new cruises.
P&O Cruises Caribbean holidays
Aurora will spend 40 nights exploring the Caribbean before returning to Southampton, departing on February 22, 2022.
Prices start at £2,149 per person with 16 ports of call including La Coruña; Madeira; St Kitts; Guadeloupe; St Lucia; Grenada; St Vincent; Barbados; Bonaire; Curaçao; Aruba; Dominica; Tortola; St Maarten; Antigua and Tenerife.
Aurora will return to Roseau, Dominica for the first time in almost a decade and will visit Aruba and Guadeloupe for the first time in four years.
P&O Cruises: New holidays to Caribbean, Portugal & Canaries after 2022 world cruise cancelled
P&O Cruises Portugal and Canaries holidays
Aurora will also visit Portugal and the Canary Islands for 12 nights, departing April 1, 2022, with inside cabins from £599 per person.
Ports of call are La Palma, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Lisbon, with Aurora departing from and returning to Southampton.
Great savings can be had on these new cruises - a third guest in the same cabin can travel from £199 on both new Aurora holidays.
Guests also have the opportunity to spread the cost monthly at no additional cost if desired.
Aurora is able to welcome 1,874 guests and in April 2019, to yet further enhance the ship, underwent a comprehensive refit.
The Beach House, with South American, Caribbean and Stateside cuisine, The Glass House wine bar and restaurant, Indian fusion at Sindhu and two main restaurants give guests many on board dining choices.
World Cruise 2022
Aurora’s new cruises, replacing P&O Cruises World Cruise, go on sale Tuesday July 6, 2021 9am.
Aurora will resume the already published itinerary April 13, 2022, sailing to the Mediterranean, before undertaking World Cruise 2023.
A new World Cruise for 2024 will be announced later this year.
P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “The Caribbean and Portugal and Canary Islands are hugely popular with P&O Cruises guests so we’re delighted to be giving more options to enjoy some winter sun in early 2022 and on Aurora, our ship exclusively for adults.
“Due to the global travel limitations still in place and the complex logistics involved in a world cruise, many months in advance, sadly it is just not possible to continue to offer this in 2022.
"We’re extremely sorry as we know how much our guests look forward to this trip of a lifetime. As an alternative, booking is open for our 2023 World Cruise and we’ll be releasing details of our 2024 World Cruise later this year.”
