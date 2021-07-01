Princess Cruises today announced its new plans for the future as it was revealed the UK and Europe season will go on sale "earlier than ever before."

Princess Cruises will put on sale a whopping 177 departures from July 16.

The popular cruise line's ships will sail from the Mediterranean and the British Isles to Scandinavia and Russia, Iceland and Norway.

The programme includes 67 unique itineraries, ranging in length from seven to 33 nights.

Five MedallionClass ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Emerald Princess and Island Princess – will sail to 116 destinations in 32 countries.

The line confirmed one of its newest ships, Sky Princess, which launched late 2019, will return as the UK’s homeport ship for the third consecutive year.

The vessel is carrying a series of summer seacations this year around the UK.

