Princess Cruises announces 'plans for the future' - Europe 2023 holidays launch early
Princess Cruises today announced its new plans for the future as it was revealed the UK and Europe season will go on sale "earlier than ever before."
Princess Cruises will put on sale a whopping 177 departures from July 16.
The popular cruise line's ships will sail from the Mediterranean and the British Isles to Scandinavia and Russia, Iceland and Norway.
The programme includes 67 unique itineraries, ranging in length from seven to 33 nights.
Five MedallionClass ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Emerald Princess and Island Princess – will sail to 116 destinations in 32 countries.
The line confirmed one of its newest ships, Sky Princess, which launched late 2019, will return as the UK’s homeport ship for the third consecutive year.
The vessel is carrying a series of summer seacations this year around the UK.
The 3,660-guest Sky Princess will go on to sail roundtrip from Southampton on a variety of voyages from seven- to 14-nights to Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.
The 24-night roundtrip adventure to Canada & New England will also return for 2023 following high demand for this itinerary in previous years, it was announced.
The 2023 UK and Europe season runs from March to November.
Other deployment highlights include:
- Enchanted Princess sails her first Mediterranean season on a series of seven-night voyages departing from either Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia) or Athens (Piraeus), which can be combined for the ultimate 21-day exploration.
- Regal Princess returns to the Baltic sailing 11-night Scandinavia & Russia cruises roundtrip from Copenhagen, featuring an overnight in St. Petersburg on every sailing.
- Emerald Princess departs on 12-night British Isles sailings with options including Liverpool, Portland (for Stonehenge) and the Orkney Islands, all departing from Southampton. Guests also have the unique opportunity to experience the Edinburgh Military Tattoo from Greenock on the July 31 and August 12, 2023, departures.
- Island Princess offers voyages throughout Europe, including above the Arctic Circle in search of the Northern Lights from Southampton, and to the Mediterranean and Israel on 14-night cruises sailing from Rome (Civitavecchia).
- Sky Princess and Island Princess spend the Summer Solstice at the top of the world when the sun never sets on 14- or 16-night Land of the Midnight Sun & Summer Solstice voyages.
- All five ships sail spring and autumn transatlantic voyages crossing between Ft. Lauderdale and Barcelona, Copenhagen, Southampton, New York or Rome (Civitavecchia).
- A total of 53 UNESCO World Heritage Sites are included, such as the White City of Tel-Aviv from Ashdod in Israel; the Acropolis in Athens, Greece; and the Ancient City of Ephesus from Kusadasi, Turkey.
In addition, with 24 “More Ashore” late night and overnight calls in port, guests can make the most of their time exploring and experiencing the local sites and cultures.
Princess is also offering five distinct cruisetours:
- Sightsee in the cosmopolitan city of Madrid on a Spain cruisetour
- Discover the birthplace of the Renaissance on a Classic Italy cruisetour
- The Imperial Treasures cruisetour is available for those who want to take in the art and architecture of Prague, Vienna and Budapest
- Marvel at the sweeping landscapes on the Ring of Kerry cruisetour
- A new Best of Greece cruisetour that includes a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Mycenae, Meteora and Delphi
Fares start from £699pp or all-inclusive from £909pp for a seven-night Spain and France cruise on Sky Princess, departing May 13, 2023.
Guests can receive up to $500 onboard credit per stateroom when they book a 2023 UK or Europe Princess cruise before August 31, 2021.
Tony Roberts, vice president of Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said: “As one of the newest ships to join our fleet, having Sky Princess as our homeport ship again in 2023 is testament to Princess Cruises’ devotion to the UK and Irish market.
"We are delighted that this magnificent MedallionClass ship will be based in Southampton for three years running.
“Furthermore, we are thrilled to be launching the 2023 UK and Europe programme two months earlier than we have before, following such high demand for our 2022 departures.”
