Embrace summer 2022 with MSC Cruises holidays to golden Spanish beaches & majestic Norwegian fjords. MSC Cruises offers up a range of stunning itineraries to explore in summer 2022, take your pick from Spain, the Canary Islands and Norway and make your summer one to remember.

MSC Cruises guarantees you your best summer yet, with MSC Virtuosa, one of the two largest ships in the fleet, sailing from Southampton to countless beautiful destinations - cruising has never been easier! Following the success of MSC Virtuosa’s inaugural season sailing around the British Isles, experience this stunning ship to her fullest by sailing further afield to experience the beauty of the Norwegian Fjords or the endless stretches of sand in the Canaries. With summer 2022 sailings taking on feedback from the ship’s inaugural sailing, you can be sure to experience an elevated cruising experience tailored specifically to your enjoyment. MSC Cruises’ managing director, Antonio Paradiso has emphasised how excited the line is to bring back this popular ship, commenting: “We had such an amazing response to sailing MSC Virtuosa from Southampton this summer that we couldn’t turn down the opportunity to bring this popular ship back to UK shores, but this time with a variety of new and exciting itineraries. “The feedback from passengers has been that they loved MSC Virtuosa and are eager to get back onboard and explore more of the world on this fabulous ship.” With MSC Virtuosa delivering a wider range of itineraries and new destinations with more time to explore these warmer climates, discover which destination you can add to your must-visit list.

Norwegian Fjords The Norwegian Fjords are an ever-popular natural landscape and cruising is the most scenic way to witness them, with MSC Virtuosa offering a range of seven-night Norway voyages. There are more than 1,000 fjords dotted alongside the coast, so guests can marvel up at the majestic cliffs while inhaling the smell of the pure, saltwater lakes they are gliding through. - READ MORE: MSC Virtuosa: Everything you need to know about ship - One of the most popular fjords is the picture-perfect Sognefjord, the longest of the Norwegian Fjords at 200 kilometres. It comes as no surprise that this fjord has a place on the World Heritage List. Take a step back in time and embrace the simplicity of the untamed wilderness, step off the ship (if you can bear to part with it!) and discover small, quaint towns.

MSC Cruises: Admire beautiful Norwegian Fjords like the Geirangerfjord. Credit: Shutterstock

Another UNESCO site is the Urnes stave church in the municipality of Luster in Vestland county, the oldest of Norway’s stave churches, built around 1130 AD. The Geirangerfjord features steep mountainsides embellished with countless waterfalls. The most well-known falls are The Seven Sisters, The Suitor and The Bridal Veil – don’t forget to get your cameras out! Here you can get closer to nature and kayak, hike or cycle to admire the local nature, culture and heavily protected environment. Cruises depart throughout the summer with six different departures to choose from. A balcony cabin is an absolute must as there’s as much to see from the ship as outside it – prices starting from £869.



MSC Cruises: Visit the colourful houses of Las Palmas in the sunshine. Credit: Shutterstock

The Canary Islands With something for everyone, MSC Cruises allows you to completely delve into what the Canary Islands has to offer, which can be experienced on a 12-day Canary Islands cruise.

Don't be surprised if you see a friendly dolphin head pop up from the blue waters below or catch a glimpse of a sociable pilot whale when travelling around the Canaries - both are quite common in the Atlantic Ocean. The summer itinerary from MSC Cruises, visiting Las Palmas, Funchal and Arrecife on May 1, 2022, combined with the warm climate of the Canaries means you are guaranteed to have the best setting to explore sandy coves, golden beaches and lush pine forests. Landscape lovers can marvel at the coloured waterfall in the Canary island of La Palma, where the variety of minerals in the area gives the water a yellow to orange hue. What's more you can admire stunning renaissance architecture at Plaza España as well as El Salvador Church. The northern tip of Fuerteventura is home to the town of Corralejo, featuring Parque Natural de Corralejo, popular for its beautiful beach, unspoilt white sand dunes and rock pools. With the Canary Islands possessing more than 4,200 species unique to the Canary Islands, more than any other region in Spain, wildlife lovers will be in paradise. Spot the Gran Canaria giant lizard, which can reach up to 80cm in length, or admire the blue feathers of the Tenerife blue finch, now the symbol of the popular island.

MSC Cruises starts Spanish cruises from the convenient port of Barcelona. Credit: Shutterstock

Spain Spain, eternally popular with British holidaymakers offers everything you seek from a holiday. Sun, sea and sangria epitomise the country, with each destination offering something different. MSC Cruises starts Spanish cruises from the convenient port of Barcelona so you can go onto your next destination easily while enjoying the many gems the beautiful city possesses. Virtuosa’s three-night Mediterranean cruise is just one itinerary you can join to explore this glorious region.

Barcelona also features impeccable architecture, such as the unfinished basilica of Sagrada Familia, which sits in the heart of the highest point of the Barri Gòtic giving you a panoramic view of the city. Be sure to visit the Monument a Colom, which is topped with a statue of Christopher Columbus. Take a ride up 200ft in the lift and take in stunning views of the city and out to sea. You can also embark on a MSC Cruises excursion to the majestic Montserrat mountains where you can see these sandstone peaks as well as the 11th-century Abbey of Santa Maria de Montserrat.

MSC Cruises: Discover the Baltics in the beautiful Oslo. Credit: Shutterstock

Other MSC Virtuosa itineraries Rotterdam A three-night sailing to Rotterdam is perfect for the first-time cruiser who wants a taste of a holiday at sea, or an experienced cruiser looking to make the most of a long weekend away. Prices start from £299 in an inside cabin. Baltics There are three opportunities to discover the much-loved Baltic Capitals, departing in May, July and September. Offering the opportunity to visit ports including Oslo and Tallinn with an overnight onboard stay in the fabulous St Petersburg. Prices starting from £1149 for an inside with an upgrade to a balcony for just £1499.

MSC Cruises' MSC Virtuosa boasts five swimming pools and a robotic bartender. Credit: Shutterstock

Why should you cruise onboard MSC Virtuosa? MSC Virtuosa prides itself on being one of the most environmentally sound ships at sea, with advanced technologies providing a 98 percent reduction of sulphur oxide and a 90 percent reduction of nitrogen oxide emissions. Moreover, the advanced wastewater treatment system features a high purification standard to also play a part in protecting marine life. There’s also plenty to do onboard the ship. Shop ‘till you drop with new-found friends onboard MSC Virtuosa, boasting the longest LED dome at sea. This indoor promenade features restaurants as well as 11 boutiques including over 250 brands. No more running to get a deck chair, MSC Virtuosa is home to five pools capable of accommodating over 1,000 guests with comfort - one of which features a large waterpark - perfect for thrillseekers! Additionally, you can have a cocktail in your hand in no time with the helping hand of Rob, the first-ever humanoid robotic bartender at sea. Thanks to a futuristic theme throughout the Starship club bar, you will feel as if you are in the year 3000!