MSC Cruises: Virtuosa is the cruise line's latest flagship. Credit: MSC

MSC Virtuosa cruise ship sets sail on a UK voyage today for the very first time marking a major step forward for cruises.

MSC Cruises is the first company to return to the seas post-pandemic and many excited holidaymakers will be boarding the ship today. Virtuosa is the cruise line's latest flagship and today's sailing will be her maiden voyage as she travels around the British Isles. So what can guests expects onboard the ship? This is everything you need to know about MSC Virtuosa.

MSC Virtuosa restaurants The 19-deck ship will offer its British guests of all ages the very best of fine dining restaurants. A choice of 10 dining venues promises something special for every taste including a brand new Indochine restaurant in which guests will be able to choose from French-Vietnamese dishes. The carefully selected wine list features Old and New World wines and Tropical signature cocktails complement the authentic experience. There's also Hola! Tacos & Cantina - a new fast-casual street food dining concept offering a selection of Latin American and Mexican-inspired dishes and drinks to be shared and enjoyed in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Virtuosa guests can also find onboard a stylish teppanyaki restaurant and sushi restaurant, a traditional American-style steakhouse and an extensive buffet area.

MSC Virtuosa: At brand new Indochine guests will be able to choose from French-Vietnamese dishes. Credit: MSC

MSC Virtuosa entertainment Passengers can enjoy exclusive world-class shows performed in innovative venues such the Carousel Lounge and the multi-purpose karaoke bar, comedy club, TV studio & Bar. Younger guests can take advantage of the super-amusement park and sports centre to play sports and games during the daytime and party and dance in the evening.

READ MORE: Inside the MSC Virtuosa - complete deck plan And the whole family can enjoy hours of fun in one of the most intricate and exciting water parks at sea at Savannah Aquapark. This boasts three twisting slides, a ‘Himalayan Bridge’ and a range of pools, features and activities for all ages. Holidaymakers can also get some adult time in at the on-board casino or at stylish nightclub the Attic Club. Sporty types will love Sportplex which offers basketball, tennis court, football and volleyball as well as the two Formula 1 virtual-reality racing cars.

MSC Virtuosa: Savannah Aquapark boasts three twisting slides. Credit: MSC

MSC Virtuosa cabins Choose from a wide variety of elegant accommodation, including family options, duplex suites with a private whirlpool bath, and the highest ratio of sea-view balcony cabins of any cruise ship. The smallest cabin is the cosy Interior Studio, while the Ocean View cabin has, well, a view, and there are family cabins that comprise two connecting cabins each with its own bathroom and balcony. For those looking for a bit more luxe, there are the Suites (surface approx. 23 sq.m. with balcony) where there is a comfortable double bed which can be converted into two single beds (on request) plus air conditioning, large wardrobe, bathroom with bathtub, interactive TV, telephone, wifi connection available (for a fee), mini bar and safe. You can also upgrade to a suite with a whirlpool but if it's true extravagance you're after, the MSC Yacht Club could be for you. These bigger and lavishly fitted suites located in the upper decks of the ship offer outstanding comfort. Guests can benefit from a dedicated exclusive Sun Deck with pool, whirlpool, solarium and bar, complimentary access to the Thermal Suite in the MSC Aurea SPA, unlimited drinks in all MSC Yacht Club areas including mini bar, entertainment activities for adults, infants and children. The best cabin of all is MSC Yacht Club Royal Suite - its surface is approximately 57 sq.m. with an angle balcony of approximately 70 sq.m. with a dining table and private whirlpool bath.

MSC Virtuosa spa Enter the zen-like atmosphere of MSC's tranquil spas and your mind will transform to a state of pure relaxation. Don a plush robe and relax on a teak bed in the meditation area, surrounded by glass walls with spectacular views from the top of the ship. Just next door, private spa treatment rooms await. Strewn with delicate flower petals and soft, warm lighting you can enjoy rejuvenating treatments such as a Balinese massage with lava stones, shiatsu and reflexology. Follow-up with the total relaxation of our spa’s sauna, steam room and whirlpool bath. Restore body and soul in the MSC Aurea Spa, a luxurious Balinese spa on board on MSC Virtuosa. Comprising a thermal area, beauty salon and nail boutique, it offers a wealth of wellness and beauty treatments to relax, pamper and revitalise you.