Credit: MSC Cruises/Shutterstock

MSC Cruises reveals two ships will now sail World Cruise 2023 in industry first MSC Cruises has announced an important update for its world cruise 2023 today. Cruise ship MSC Magnifica will now circumnavigate the globe alongside MSC Poesia.

MSC Cruises revealed second ship Magnifica will join Poesia on the MSC World Cruise 2023. The double act - an industry-first - will see the ships host over 5,000 guests. They will both depart on January 4, 2023, from Civitavecchia and January 5, 2023, from Genoa, Italy, for simultaneous world cruises, albeit taking different routes around the globe. The decision came after MSC Cruises was forced to cancel the 2022 World Cruise due to too many ports still facing restrictions as a result of the pandemic. Adding MSC Magnifica to the 2023 offering allows guests on the cancelled cruise to maintain their holiday dream a year later.

Gianni Onorato commented: "Unfortunately we had no choice but to cancel the 2022 MSC World Cruise but we know that a world cruise really is the voyage of a lifetime for many people and so it was important to us to offer the best possible solution for our loyal guests. "MSC Poesia's World Cruise in 2023 was already sold out and so we worked to amend MSC Magnifica's schedule, a popular world cruise ship, so we are able to offer the same itinerary as 2022, only one year later with the ship departing on the same date and calling at all of the same planned ports." Travellers can now book the World Cruises 2023, with guests booked on the MSC World Cruise 2022 contacted shortly and given priority in reprotecting their existing booking on MSC Magnifica. MSC guests who move their cruise booking to 2023 will be offered a complimentary cruise between January 1 and May 3, 2022, so that they can still enjoy a cruise holiday during this period.

MSC Poesia’s World Cruise 2023 is currently sold out and has a waiting list. Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Poesia's World Cruise 2023 is currently sold out and has a waiting list, so this also provides an opportunity for those guests to sail on MSC Magnifica. Both ships will sail to Marseille, France and Barcelona, Spain together, but after crossing the Mediterranean Sea, the ships will part ways in the Atlantic Ocean. MSC Magnifica will circumnavigate South America, cross the South Pacific Ocean then sail to the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and then through the spectacular Suez Canal back into the Mediterranean Sea. Meanwhile, MSC Poesia will transit the Panama Canal and travel up the West Coast of Central America and North America whilst moving on to the Pacific Ocean and then an extended period in Asia. After crossing the Indian Ocean, the ship will then return to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.

MSC Cruises: The 2023 world cruise will depart from Genoa in Italy. Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises 2023 World Cruise MSC Magnifica itinerary MSC Magnifica will visit 43 destinations in 24 countries with more than 25 UNESCO World Heritage sites across five continents. The spectacular 117-day voyage offers nine extended overnight stays and the ship will cross the equator twice. Starting out in the Mediterranean the ship will head south west from via calls in Lisbon in Portugal and Funchal, Madeira Island, then on to Mindelo, Cape Verde, where the ship will cross the equator, arriving in South America. Here, 11 unforgettable destinations await across Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile including two days in each of Rio de Janeiro, the world-famous beach-lined city in Brazil and Buenos Aires, the Argentinian capital famed for its Latin art collection and Ushuaia, Argentina – with breath-taking scenery and nature. Departing South America and crossing the South Pacific Ocean, guests will visit the exotic, paradise islands of Tahiti, French Polynesia and Rarotonga & Aitutaki of the Cook Islands.

MSC Cruises: There are two days Rio de Janeiro, the world-famous beach-lined city in Brazil. Credit: Shutterstock

Following this, the itinerary continues to New Zealand and Australia for destinations including Auckland, Napier and Wellington, as well as two days in Sydney to experience everything this metropolitan-meets-beach city and all its sights have to offer. More exploration awaits in the secluded beaches of Lifou & Mare islands in New Caledonia, Alotau with their turquoise waters, then Papua New Guinea before heading to the island of Lombok in Indonesia, then Singapore and Port Klang for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Before reaching the incredible Suez Canal transit, guests can tick off more unforgettable destinations including Colombo, Sri Lanka and two days to take in the sights, smells and tastes of Mumbai, India, before reaching Salalah, Oman and Aqaba, Jordan for the ancient site of Petra. With no more than four consecutive sea days, guests will also enjoy a total of nine overnight calls in ports including Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Ushuaia (Argentina), Valparaiso (Chile), Callao (Peru), Papeete (Tahiti), Sydney (Australia), Benoa (Indonesia) and Mumbai (India) allowing plenty of time to explore these stunning destinations and enjoying an evening ashore. The 2023 MSC World Cruise features 15 shore excursions included in the cost of the cruise ticket and other excursions can be booked both in advance or during the cruise – more information about shore excursions will be available soon. Guests will sail in style and comfort on MSC Magnifica during this incredible voyage around the world with the cruise ticket also including: A beverage package

15 shore excursions are included in the price

30 percent discount on laundry Voyagers Club members booking the MSC World Cruise 2023 will receive an extra 5 percent discount and Silver, Gold and Diamond members will enjoy a €/$ 50 per person on onboard credit this is on top of their usual 5 percent discount.

This offer is valid until November 30, 2021. Members booking the World Cruise 2023 will also be credited triple membership points for the type of Experience chosen. These points will be assigned at the time of booking.