6 of the best no-fly cruises from Fred. Olsen to Cunard From lush Ireland to historical Bruges, take a holiday to a dream destination with the ease of departing and returning to the UK. There’s no stressing with a no-fly cruise.

Discover some of the best no-fly cruises that will take you on a roundtrip from the UK, without the stress of a flight.

Whether you’re just looking for ease of travel or want to avoid flying for the extra cost and time, a no-fly cruise can be a great option.

With a wide variety of roundtrip cruises from the UK, there is no limit to the destinations you can visit. See the Titanic Experience in Ireland or go all the way across the Atlantic and spend a day in New York.

Here are six of the very best no-fly cruises sailing from the UK in the near future.



1. Flower power Take a Fred Olsen springtime cruise to tulip-filled Amsterdam and you’ll experience the famous Floriade Expo. Held only once every ten years, this is widely celebrated as the world’s greatest flower show.

Fred Olsen 7-night ‘Springtime Tulips & Floriade Expo’ cruise aboard Borealis, round trip from Liverpool via Amsterdam, Zeebrugge and Honfleur, departing 6 May 2022, from £899.

- READ MORE: Most popular no-fly cruises 2022 from Southampton - 2. Irish adventure You’ll find fascinating history and lush greenery on Saga’s cruise to Ireland. Highlights of the trip include visits to Bantry House and the seaside town of Cobh, where the Titanic Experience tells the story of the great liner, which made a last stop here before meeting its doom far out in the Atlantic.

Saga 5-night ‘An Irish Interlude’ cruise aboard Spirit of Adventure, round trip from Southampton via Bantry Bay and Cobh, departing 16 May 2022, from £1,574.



Take Saga's no-fly cruise to Ireland and stop at the Titanic Experience in Cobh. Credit: Shutterstock

3. Mediterranean marvels If you can spare the time, this leisurely 32-night cruise around the Med and the Black Sea is a winner. On board Ambassador Cruise Line’s new ship Ambience, you’ll get to visit amazing destinations including Sicily, Athens, Istanbul and the Holy Land.

Ambassador Cruise Line 32-night ‘Grand Black Sea & Mediterranean’ cruise aboard Ambience, round trip from London Tilbury, via Leixoes, Cadiz, Palermo, Odessa, Istanbul, Piraeus, Haifa, Alexandria and Gibraltar, departing 23 October 2022, from £2,599.

- READ MORE: What it's like to search for the Northern Lights by cruise ship in Norway - 4. Northern delights Ready for some stunning scenery? This 14-night P&O cruise gives you the chance to see the best of Norway’s amazing fjords plus some of Iceland’s most spectacular sights and its lively capital, Reykjavik.

P&O Cruises 14-night ‘Iceland’ cruise aboard Aurora, round trip from Southampton via Skjolden, Alesund, Akureyri, Eyjafjordur, Grundarfjordur, Reykjavik and Cork, departing 21 June 2022, from £1,499.



Experience the iconic views on a no-fly cruise to Amsterdam. Credit: Shutterstock

5. Terrific transatlantic Transatlantic voyages usually involve a return flight, but why not cross the pond in both directions aboard the world’s only great ocean liner? Join Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 on 29 May and you’ll not only get a day in New York, you’ll be entertained by the Royal Shakespeare Company as you sail (see page 20 for more details).

Cunard 14-night ‘Transatlantic Crossing’ aboard Queen Mary 2, round trip from Southampton via New York, departing 29 May 2022, from £1,599.

- READ MORE: Cunard Queen Mary 2: What it's like cruising on world's only ocean liner - 6. City slickers This mini-cruise aboard Celebrity Silhouette might be only four nights long but it packs in plenty to see and do, with visits to two of northern Europe’s great cities – historic Bruges and fascinating Amsterdam.

Celebrity Cruises 4-night ‘Bruges & Amsterdam’ cruise aboard Celebrity Silhouette, round trip from Southampton via Zeebrugge and Amsterdam, departing 26 May 2022, from £569.

