Most popular no-fly cruises 2022 from Southampton with P&O, Royal Caribbean & more No-fly cruises mean you can enjoy your holiday from the moment you step onboard your cruise ship in the UK. This eternally popular choice is tailor-made for your cruising convenience.

Do you have a fear of flying? Hate the long wait at airports? Want to get onboard your cruise ship as quickly as possible? Then no-fly cruising is the option for you. Get into that holiday state of mind as soon as you embark, crack open a bottle of bubbly and head down to the pool - sound good? No-fly cruising means your cruise ship will pick you up from an ultra-convenient port in the UK, such as Southampton, Portsmouth or Liverpool, to whisk you away to a selection of foreign wonders. With most of the major cruise lines, such as Celebrity Cruises, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean offering no-fly cruises, you don't have to restrict yourself, simply pick your favourite line and away you go! No-fly cruises are also a great option for those of you who struggle with mobility. Not only do you no longer have to worry about getting on and off a plane but the Port of Southampton, for instance, is well adapted to many different mobility needs with ramps, lifts, dropped curbs installed and luggage porters to help with bags from the baggage hall onwards. Discover a range of hand-picked no-fly cruise destinations and sailings from leading travel agent ROL Cruise…

No-fly cruises: Amsterdam cruise holidays Amsterdam, in Western Europe, is a popular cruise destination for its edgy nature, rich history and stunning canals. A museum lover's paradise, Amsterdam features the famed Van Gogh Museum (make sure you see the masterpiece 'Sunflowers') as well as Rijksmuseum's Vermeer and Rembrandt collections. Hop on your bike and explore Amsterdam like the locals, grab a bouquet of fresh flowers from the world's only floating flower market, the Bloemenmarkt, before heading over to the NEMO Science Museum.

Who to cruise with: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Fred. Olsen visits Amsterdam on its eight-night 'The 2022 No-Fly Western Europe City Break' itinerary, departing March 16, 2022, onboard Bolette from Southampton. Visiting Hamburg in Germany and Antwerp in Belgium alongside Amsterdam, you can truly get a grasp of these eclectic Western European cities. While Hamburg offers up one of the biggest ports in Europe to explore, Antwerp, on the banks of the picturesque river Scheldt, offers bags of charm. Onboard, Fred. Olsen offers a free all-inclusive drinks package as well as gratuities across all bookings - now aren't you lucky! Boasting a different show every night in a classic two-tiered theatre, Bolette offers plenty of experiences onboard, or, if you are after a relaxing evening post-exploration, head down to the spa facilities featuring a thermal suite, hydrotherapy pool and more.

No-fly cruises: Norwegian Fjords cruise holidays A Norwegian Fjords cruise is the perfect mix of quaint towns and UNESCO World Heritage sites. For a lively Scandinavian destination, Stavanger, as Norway’s fourth largest city, is the place to go. Wander through the cobblestoned streets and admire the museums that pass alongside. Ensure you venture into the Museum of Archaeology which features Viking creations aplenty. The serene village of Olden offers up amazing scenery from clear blue fjord waters and glaciers to national parks. Catch a glimpse of part of the biggest glacier in mainland Europe, Briksdalsbreen glacier, set between stunning waterfalls. Even more spectacular scenery awaits in the UNESCO World Heritage listed village of Hellesylt, which boasts a landscape made up of snow-capped mountain peaks, waterfalls and fjords. A must-see when cruising in Norway is the Geirangerfjord. This dramatic destination features valleys carved in the ice age and dramatic wild waterfalls. To get panoramic views travel up the incline to the small village of Geiranger.

Who to cruise with: P&O Cruises P&O Cruises offers special deals for no-fly cruise passengers, such as being able to choose one added extra including onboard spend or coach transfers. On P&O's seven-night 'Norwegian Fjords'itinerary, departing August 20 onboard Iona from Southampton, you will have the chance to explore all the destinations above and more. Breathe in the fresh Norwegian air and enjoy six stunning ports of call, from Olden to Haugesund, the base of Harald Fairhair, the first King of Norway back in the 9th century, who united the country into a single kingdom.

No-fly cruises: Canary Islands and Portugal cruise holidays The Canary Islands and Portugal offer the works: bustling marinas, sandy beaches and mountainous landscapes. The ever-popular destination of Gran Canaria in the Canaries is known for its glorious weather, lively beaches and spacious promenades, but if you explore further afield you will discover the amazing Maspalomas natural dune reserve, an expanse of undulating sand dunes which was an uninhabited desert until 150 years ago. Meanwhile, Portugal offers up dramatic scenery, seen through Funchal on the island of Madeira, which features a cobbled centre point surrounded by a maze of red-roofed buildings and dramatic hillsides. Sample some Madeira wine before ooh-ing and ah-ing at an impressive firework show. To observe some history, visit Lisbon and wander around ancient castles on cobblestoned streets. Lisbon is actually thought to be one of the oldest cities in the world, being settled as far back as 1200 BC.

Who to cruise with: Princess Cruises Princess Cruises brings you to the best of the Canary Islands and Portugal and on its 12-night 'Canary Island'itinerary departing October 26 onboard Emerald Princess from Southampton. Visiting the large port town of Vigo, Madeira, popular Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Lisbon, this itinerary allows you to experience all that Canary Islands, Spain and Portugal have to offer. Breeze around your new cruise home with ease thanks to extra additions such as Princess' MedallionClass app and accessories offering contactless cruising as well as theatre productions and live music to keep you entertained. Who to cruise with: Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean also offers a 12-night 'The 2022 No-Fly Discover The Canaries' itinerary departing September 23 onboard Anthem of the Seas from Southampton. Visiting the additional location of La Coruna in Spain, full of galleries, museums and bustling beaches, Royal Caribbean also offers a host of activities onboard such as a rock-climbing wall, a skydiving simulator and a surf simulator.

No-fly cruises: Spain and France cruise holidays Both Spain and France offer iconic destinations such as Bilbao and Paris respectively for you to explore as well as countless other picturesque destinations. Bordeaux, France, is a UNESCO World Heritage site, offering incredible churches and museums influenced by the Age of Enlightenment during the 18th century. It also doubles as a shopaholic’s paradise! Stroll down the cosmopolitan centre Rue Saint Catherine in the old city and browse countless fashion brands to find that special something. Of course, Paris is a hot spot in France and must be visited on your travels, journey from Le Havre, the major port city to Paris to stand in awe at the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and Louvre Museum. Sample some classic Spanish tapas in Bilbao, Spain, walk alongside the Nervion River to discover the San Anton church and venture up to the viewpoint of Mount Artxanda via funicular to appreciate panoramic views of this busy city.

Who to cruise with? Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises offers an extensive overview cruise of both Spain and France on its nine-night 'The 2022 No-Fly Spain & France' itinerary departing on September 10 onboard Celebrity Silhouette from, you guessed it, Southampton. Visiting Bordeaux, Bilbao, La Coruna, Vigo and Paris, Celebrity Cruises offers stunning Ocean View rooms so you can watch the scenery change on a daily basis. With the nightly-changing menu, circus shows, magic and live music, there is never a dull or repetitive moment onboard. So, if your favourite part of any cruise holiday is that magical moment when you step onboard, book a no-fly cruise to experience that moment sooner than ever before.