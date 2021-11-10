Credit: P&O Cruises. Sponsored by ROL Cruise

How to enjoy P&O Cruises ship Iona to the max as a couple or family, foodie or spa seeker P&O Cruises ship Iona is full to the brim with cuisine, activities and entertainment to suit your every need and want. So how can each cruiser make the most of this floating paradise during their holiday?

P&O Cruises gives you the luxury of a multitude of features onboard new cruise ship Iona to ensure you embark on a cruise of a lifetime which will please everyone. Make sure your days onboard are just as entertaining and adventure-packed as the ones offboard. P&O Cruises’ Iona features a bar with live music, cinema and theatre – so you are guaranteed to find something you enjoy. Iona’s innovation credentials are impressive, too – she’s the first British cruise ship to be powered by liquified natural gas and also features the iconic SkyDome, which has a retractable stage to transform the space into an entertainment venue at night. Discover how to spend a day onboard eco-friendly ship Iona, whatever your cruise preferences are.

For the couples Sunbathe on the Sky Deck Enjoy the simplicity of catching sun rays together on the expansive and impressive Sky Deck onboard Iona. With the Sky Deck tailor-made for sunbathing right at the top of the mighty Iona, pick whichever sunbed is calling your name and relax by the pool. Whether you are finally getting to read that book you have meant to read for years, or you are taking this time to reconnect with your partner, this is the perfect space for you to relax and rejuvenate.



Watch full-scale productions in Headlines Theatre. Credit: P&O Cruises

Enjoy one (...or three) pre-show cocktail at The 710 Club After taking some much-needed time to unwind, get ready to be entertained at The 710 Club on board this P&O Cruise. Serving up stylish cocktails and live music in a vintage atmosphere, this club, envisioned by Gary Barlow, allows you to party into the night. Sink into sophistication with refined décor - this is the place to truly appreciate good music as the club showcases a new guest performer every month, giving new talent a chance to shine. - READ MORE: P&O Cruises: Bag free cruise places & save up to 10% - 2023 & 2024 holidays revealed - This adult-only haven serves up live music, including talented singers as well as bands, and stylish cocktails. Bop along to a jazzy tune, cocktail in hand, and get excited to hear more amazing music at the Headliners Theatre. Catch a show at Headliners Theatre Let your hair down and experience a show you both will be reminiscing about in years to come. The two-deck-high auditorium on board Iona ensures every plush seat is the best in house. With a stunning LED backdrop, you can be transported to different scenes in a blink of an eye. Sit back and immerse yourself in the sophisticated theatrics that are playing out in front of you both. These full-scale productions will leave you captivated by the sheer volume of talent on display. All kind of shows are performed by the Headliners Theatre group, from rock night productions to original shows.

P&O Cruises: Decks 16 and 17 offer space for all the family to take advantage of the pool at the SkyDome. Credit: P&O Cruises

For the families Relax poolside at the SkyDome Decks 16 and 17 offer space for all the family to take advantage of the pool at the SkyDome. Gaze up at the blue sky and watch the world go by. This uniquely designed dome aims to bring the outside in while you enjoy endless food and drink, a swimming pool, sun loungers and whirlpools. Deck 17 is the place to be if you seek to get as close to the sky as possible, with the deck also featuring a bar and seating area - children can have fun in the pool, leaving you to relax with a podcast or captivating book. What’s more, you can enjoy the SkyDome at all times of the day. From the early morning, with coffee in hand, to afternoon, with an array of lunch options such as the grill or pizzeria, through to night, where the pool is transformed into a stage and aerial acrobats perform.



P&O Cruises: The whole family can indulge in a sweet treat at Ripples onboard Iona. Credit: P&O Cruises.

Grab an ice cream at Ripples It’s never too cold for ice cream! The whole family can indulge in a sweet treat at Ripples onboard Iona. This Italian gelateria offers every type of ice cream you could dream of, ensuring the kids (and adults!) are happy. Sample as many ice cream flavours as your heart desires (or waistband permits) and enjoy that indulgent holiday feeling. - READ MORE: The ultimate family cruise guide - Watch a bespoke aerial show Performed in Iona’s SkyDome, witness entertainment onboard like never before with Iona’s bespoke aerial shows. With a panoramic backdrop of the sea and sky, glance up in amazement at this unrivalled performance. Perfect for the family, the lively nature of the aerial show ensures even your little ones will be captivated by the performers. The aerial acrobats can use the SkyDome’s staggering height to reach new levels.

Treat yourself to breakfast in your room from coffee to fresh pastries. Credit: P&O Cruises..

For the foodies Have breakfast in your room Embrace the holiday spirit and treat yourself to breakfast in your room. Indulge in whatever your stomach desires that morning and start your day in luxury and relaxation. Perhaps step onto your balcony and enjoy your morning coffee in the fresh sea air before you indulge in a selection of freshly baked pastries, fresh fruit and cereal.

Sample delicious deserts and more at The Chef's Table. Credit P&O Cruises.

Head off on a wine adventure with Olly Smith Delve into the world of wine with Olly Smith, award winning wine expert, foodie and British TV presenter. This once in a lifetime experience allows you to not only learn (and taste!) more about the expansive world of wine but also about Olly himself. Sample of a selection of wine handpicked by Olly and smell, sip and surprise yourself with a new favourite wine to purchase when you are back home. With food provided to match each wine pairing, you can indulge in this treat while listening to Olly’s expansive knowledge, top tips and secrets of the trade. - READ MORE: Cruise holidays: Why you should book cruises through a travel agent - Enjoy dinner at The Chef’s Table After sampling one too many glasses of wine, you will be ready to dig into some food, and what better way to eat than at The Chef’s Table? A foodie’s paradise, The Chef’s Table is the ultimate way to experience the delectable cuisine onboard Iona. Especially for celebration nights, the Chef’s Table celebrates the finest of British and regional cuisine. With the menu crafted by top British chef Marco Pierre White and French pâtissier Eric Lanlard as well as wine selected by Olly Smith, you will be talking about this meal for years to come.

Iona offers a host of spa treatments in the Oasis Spa. Credit: P&O Cruises.

For ultimate relaxation Start the day with a massage at Oasis Spa Oasis Spa boasts a massage parlour which takes inspiration from the destinations visited, seen by the Nordic Soapstone Therapy treatment, which utilises soapstone from Northern Europe and the North Atlantic specially crafted to ease tension in your back and spine. What’s more, Iona offers a hydrotherapy pool to truly help you achieve the ultimate level of relaxation away from the stresses of daily life. Breathe in the scented oils and visit the sauna and steam rooms or treat yourself to a facial, manicure or pedicure in one of the calming treatment rooms.

Oasis Spa boats a thermal suite with an experiential shower. Credit: P&O Cruises.

Soak in the Thermal Suite Oasis Spa does not stop at invigorating massages, the spa also boasts a thermal suite, which features heated loungers and sensory steam rooms. Give your body the care it deserves and treat yourself to an experiential shower which envelops your body in water set at the perfect pressure and temperature. Have lunch at Vistas Cafe Bar Sit and admire the stunning sea views and you’ll truly feel as if Iona is a home away from home as you sip on your cup of premium tea or coffee. Tuck into as many snacks as you want and sit back in a comfy chair and watch the world go by.

