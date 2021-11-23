Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by ROL Cruise

Cruises 2022: Discover the beauty of Trondheim with ROL Cruise. Credit: Shutterstock

Where to go? - Norway Not only is Norway an eternally popular destination with cruisers thanks to the beautiful Norwegian fjords and quaint villages, but it also features the city of Tromso which offers spectacular views of the Northern Lights. Admire the Sognefjord, the longest of the Norwegian fjords stretching more than 200 kilometres, and the breathtaking Geirangerfjord, a UNESCO listed world heritage site. Trondheim, set on the picturesque Trondheim Fjord, features fascinating archaeological findings found in the Archbishop's Palace Museum such as gargoyles from the cathedral – just one of the many inspiring spots to help you embrace the vast history of Norway. If the stunning scenery of encompassing mountains, impressive glaciers and iconic fjords is not enough to keep you entertained, Norway is also a great place to relax in a hipster café after browsing a trendy fashion store.

Delve into the culture of Norway in Bergen. Credit: Shutterstock

The main attraction of the Northern Lights can be discovered from the city of Tromso, where you can also go husky sledging in the snow and visit the Arctic Cathedral resembling a geometric glacier. For panoramic views over the city, take a cable car up to the top of Mount Storsteinen and enjoy the great outdoors by embarking on a whale safari to witness these amazing creatures first-hand. Bergen offers you the chance to delve into the culture of Norway, with the area featuring a funicular railway alongside countless museums. Home to Edvard Grieg, one of the leading Romantic era composers, the town boasts multiple odes to the composer as well as the Edvard Grieg Museum in Troldhaugen.

Ambassador Cruise Line offers you the chance to see the Northern Lights. Credit: Shutterstock

How to get there? - Ambassador Cruise Line- Land of the Northern Lights 2023, a 14-night cruise with Ambassador Cruise Line, is the ideal way to discover Norway. This premium-value, friendly cruise line prioritises a social atmosphere and features five restaurants, nine lounges, a spa and more. Departing from London Tilbury, enjoy the ease of jumping straight on your cruise ship with this no-fly cruise. Visit the most beautiful places Norway has to offer, including Tromso, Sognefjord, Trondheim and Bergen.

Cruise holiday: Gran Canaria offers long stretches of beach and busy towns. Credit: Shutterstock

Where to go - The Canary Islands The Canary Islands offer exactly what you crave from a cruise holiday - sun, eclectic culture and copious opportunities to relax, hence its popularity with cruisers for the upcoming season. From Gran Canaria and La Palma to Lanzarote and Tenerife, there is a plethora of long stretches of white sandy beaches and busy towns to explore in the Canaries. With opportunities to hike through volcanic craters and ancient settings, La Palma is a must-visit. The endless lush green landscapes give you a chance to marvel at a variety of natural wonders, ranging from rainforests to rocky terrains. Gran Canaria is recognised by UNESCO as a Biosphere Reserve as well as being Christopher Columbus’s stop-over point during his fifteenth century voyages to the New World. Alternatively, stroll along the promenade at Playa de Las Canteras to find the perfect beach spot to relax with friends and family.



Discover archaeological history through intriguing volcanic geology like Cave Jameos del Agua in Lanzarote. Credit: Shutterstock

Lanzarote offers archaeological history through intriguing volcanic geology dating back 15 million years.

The biggest attraction of Gran Canaria is the Dunes of Maspalomas formed by a tsunami in 1755 creating an array of stunning sand dunes. Lanzarote also offers both golden sand and white sand beaches, so you can have your pick. What's more, on Tenerife, you can step onto the deep-gold-coloured sands from the Sahara Desert in Playa de las Teresitas in San Andres – the sand is imported especially for the palm-tree-lined beach! How to get there - Princess Cruises Departing from Southampton, this Canary Islands itinerary with Princess Cruises ensures you get off the beaten track and embrace local culture while prioritising relaxation - the perfect combination for a cruise. Beginning in Vigo, a buzzing Spanish port city, the cruise heads onto Madeira, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and finishes at Lisbon before sailing to Southampton.



Admire the architecture and history of Malaga. Credit: Shutterstock

Where to go - the Mediterranean An endless coastline punctuated with hot shopping spots and seafood restaurants; the Mediterranean is truly the sunny centre of Europe. Discover the Western Mediterranean, which features standout destinations including Malaga, one of the oldest cities of the world boasting memorable architecture and a rich history. Barcelona allows you to get into the thick of it with busy tourist spots such as Antoni Gaudí’s unfinished basilica La Sagrada Familia, bustling markets and shops, all brimming with boundless culture. Over in Italy, Naples is an ideal location to explore the best the south has to offer. As the third-largest Italian city, Naples is a hub of activity featuring centuries-old culture and customs. Discover the idyllic Isle of Capri as well as an array of jagged caves, and staggering views of sheer cliffs.

ROL Cruise allows you to see Gibraltar which features stunning landscapes. Credit: Shutterstock

Another Italian offering, Rome provides a plethora of iconic monuments to admire. Visit the ruins of the Forum, climb the Spanish Steps and traverse the Colosseum before listening to the calming waters of the Trevi Fountain (don't forget to make a wish!). Alternatively, discover the Greek islands. Explore the outer edge of Santorini which features gorgeous beaches comprising a rainbow of colours. Expect red, black and white beaches featuring sand and pebbles made of solidified lava. Gibraltar is another Mediterranean highlight – the British territory is home to the only wild monkey population in the European continent. Other wildlife sightings include dolphins, from common and bottlenose to striped. The eastern Mediterranean boasts destinations such as Istanbul, Turkey's largest city has an impressive skyline and impressive Islamic architecture. Meanwhile, Cyprus features beautiful beaches and offers delicious food, including grilled halloumi cheese (Souvlakia), fried halloumi cheese and pitta bread.

The Danube river flows through the likes of Germany and Austria. Credit: Shutterstock

How to get there - P&O Cruises Visiting a range of stunning destinations, P&O Cruises allows you to truly get a feel for the Mediterranean, with the Greek Isles, France and Italy Mediterranean itinerary. This 14-night cruise starts in the ancient city of Athens and sails to Santorini with its four-mile-wide lagoon before going onto Santorini, Kotor, Messina, Naples, Barcelona, Gibraltar, Marseille, Genoa, Florence and finishing up in Rome. Where to go - European rivers Europe features countless beautiful rivers which act as your guide around an array of European cities. The Danube River flows through Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Moldova and has been a popular transportation route for over 2,000 years.



The Seine river takes you through green landscapes with ROL Cruise. Credit: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, both the Douro, which flows through Northern Spain and Portugal, and the Rhone River, in South France and Switzerland, are a gateway to quaint villages, historic cities and bustling towns such as Zamora in Spain which features well preserved defensive city walls, a Byzantine dome and a Romanesque tower. The Rhine River begins at the Swiss Alps and weaves through central and western Europe before reaching the North Sea, so you can observe impressive green landscapes, waterfront fortresses and castles from the deck of your cruise ship. To explore France by water, the Seine River is the ideal guide. Cruise right into Paris, the city of love, and shop in trendy fashion stores and delicious food. How to get there - Scenic River Cruises' Scenic River Cruises' eight-night Black Sea Explorer itinerary sails from Bucharest, Romania to Budapest, Hungary onboard Scenic Jewel.

Cruise through the Iron Gates on River Danube. Credit: Shutterstock

Cruise through the Iron Gates on River Danube. Credit: Shutterstock

Scenic has provided guests with the best in luxury river cruising over the last 30 years, with refined onboard experiences as well as tailored excursions. Highlights of the river cruise include the spectacular Iron Gates, a natural gorge on the River Danube dividing the Carpathian and Balkan Mountains. The feature is around 530 feet wide and known to be full of flora and fauna. This plethora of popular destinations await your discovery, and with something to please every type of cruiser, from quaint riverside towns and bustling cities to serene beaches, ROL's expertise has you covered.