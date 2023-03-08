Menu

Princess Cruises reveals seven new celebrity guest speakers The star-studded line-up for 2023 onboard Sky Princess has been released - and includes an actor from Harry Potter and a former member of the British Royal Household

Princess Cruises' new celebrity line-up includes famous speakers and guest entertainers, who will all make an appearance onboard a variety of cruises onboard Sky Princess this summer. Expect familiar faces from the world of TV, sport and entertainment. In fact, the new speaker programme is the sixth Encounters with Discovery at SEA speaker programme which has been hosted onboard the line's UK-based ship, in partnership with Discovery Channel. Read on to find out the impressive line-up that will join Sky Princess from Southampton...

The celebrity speakers will all sail onboard Sky Princess. Credit: Princess Cruises

1. Andy Reid MBE As the first triple amputee to reach the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, it's no surprise that Andy Reid is a motivational speaker and writer (not to mention a war veteran). Reid is also the author of 'Standing Tall' as well as the co-founder of the Standing Tall foundation – a charity that provides counselling and free mental health support for veterans. As a result of his charitable work, he was awarded an MBE in 2019 and will be onboard the 14-night Spain, France and Portugal cruise departing 1 April 2023 on Sky Princess. 2. Grant Harrold Harrold is a former British Royal Household member and will join Sky Princess for the King's Coronation. In addition, Harrold is a leading etiquette expert, royal commentator, entertainer and broadcaster. Meet Harrold onboard the 7-night Spain and France cruise departing 6 May 2023 on Sky Princess. 3. Warwick Davis You may recognise Davis from his roles in Ewok Wicket in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi as well as Professor Flitwick in the Harry Potter films. As a result of his acting career, Davis was nominated in 2001 for best actor at the Video Premier Awards. Join Davis onboard the 14-night Iceland and Norway cruise departing on 13 May 2023 on Sky Princess.

Sky Princess. Credit: Princess Cruises

4. Andy Wyatt If you watch the Red Arrows in awe, then you'll love the addition of Andy Wyatt to this celebrity line-up, as he is a Red Arrows display pilot. Not only this, but Wyatt is also a Royal Air Force pilot and is a popular motivational speaker – you can hear him speak on the 14-night Baltic Heritage cruise departing 8 July 2023 on Sky Princess with stops in Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Germany, Denmark and Norway. 5. Dame Kelly Holmes MBE For your dose of fitness, wellness and mental health make sure you hear Dame Kelly Holmes speak onboard the 7-night Scandinavia cruise departing 22 July 2023 on Sky Princess with stops in Denmark and Norway. Holmes is known for being a double gold medalist at the 2004 Athens Olympics Game. 6. Dwain Chambers Another athlete is set to join Sky Princess and Dwain Chambers is one of the fastest European sprinters in the history of athletics – impressive much? You may recognise Chambers from the latest series of SAS: Who Dares Wins and you can chat through his adventures onboard the 7-night Norwegian Fjords cruise departing 12 August 2023 on Sky Princess. 7. Simon Weston Onboard the 14-night Land of the Midnight Sun cruise departing 19 August 2023 on Sky Princess you can meet Simon Weston, a former member of the Welsh Guards. In addition, Weston takes part in a high volume of charity work and recovered from severe burn injuries which occurred during the Falklands War.

