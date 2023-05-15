Princess Cruises’ reveals name of second Sphere-class ship
Princess Cruises has revealed the name of its second Sphere Class cruise ship. Star Princess will sail an inaugural season of Mediterranean voyages when she debuts in August 2025
Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 4,300-passenger ship will join the first Sphere-class ship, Sun Princess, as the largest ships ever built for the line.
Star Princess will be 20 per cent larger than any of Princess’ existing ships, with features such as The Dome entertainment venue; the Princess Arena theatre; an expanded casino; and a two-storey Lotus Spa.
The new ship will be the second in Princess’ fleet to be powered by liquefied natural gas fuel technology, and will debut on August 4, 2025 with a nine-day maiden Grand Mediterranean round-trip voyage from Rome, calling at Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Naples. This will be followed by a variety of 10-day roundtrip cruises roundtrip from Rome.
Star Princess cruises will go on sale with the line’s larger Europe 2025 programme release on June 1, 2023.
John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said: “There’s much to be admired about Star Princess – her sleek, eye-catching design, spacious interiors, and of course, the remarkable views of the sea and sky, just like the features found on Sun Princess that have prompted cruise lovers to snap up inaugural year bookings.
“We’ve carefully designed these ships to feel familiar to our guests yet significantly advanced with lots of exceptional new and expanded experiences to embrace and explore.”
