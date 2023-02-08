Search for your ideal Cruise
Princess Cruises unveils first glimpse of spaces onboard Sun Princess
Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises unveils first glimpse of spaces onboard Sun Princess

Author: Gary Peters

Published on:

Updated on:

Princess Cruises has revealed some of the exciting onboard spaces to be featured on Sun Princess. The ship will welcome its very first guests onboard on 8 February 2024 so here's what you can look forward to...

The vessel – the line’s “newest, largest and most innovative ship ever built” – is scheduled to debut in early 2024.

In a statement, Princess Cruises added that “bright designs inspired by rays of sunlight and next-level expanded spaces” will provide “an extraordinary cruise experience”.

The Horizons Dining Room will be a three-storey dining venue with a decorative sculpture as the highlight. The three decks will each have their own personalities, offering different dining experiences and various formality levels.

New to Sun Princess is entertainment space, The Dome. Credit: Princess Cruises

Meanwhile, the Princess Arena has been described as an “evolution and the most technologically advanced Princess Theatre design”.

A “radical” ceiling accentuates the Arena’s in-the-round configuration with soft curved walls that allude to the movement of the tide.

With moveable seats and capacity of a little more than 1,000 people, three configurations will maximise sight lines.

Sun Princess features the Horizons dining room. Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises ‘elevating’ its experience

Additional Princess favourites with new designs scheduled to debut on Sun Princess include Alfredo’s Pizzeria, which will feature a new open-mouth oven, the line’s largest Princess Casino, and Crown Grill, Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, and Princess Live!

Princess Cruises president John Padgett said: “With the construction of any new ship, we have the incredible opportunity to design standout spaces with our guests’ preferences in mind.

“With the new platform and size of Sun Princess, we’re uniquely able to refresh venues we know our guests love and expand upon, redesign and elevate them to the next level.

“We know our sun-inspired designs will exceed expectations and elevate the entire Princess experience.”

The 4,300-guest Sun Princess will be the first Princess ship and one of 11 new vessels in the Carnival Corporation fleet to be powered by liquefied natural gas.

About Gary Peters

Gary is an experienced cruise journalist and editor who has been at the helm of Cruise Trade News since 2019. In that time, the brand has focused on investigative journalism and long-form feature content. Gary has also overseen the launch of new digital publications. Prior to joining Cruise Trade News – initially as deputy editor in 2018 – Gary worked in music and sport journalism, and as a senior editor for B2B magazines in the transport and environment sectors.

View Gary's profile chevron_right
