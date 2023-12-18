Two captains will serve as masters of Star Princess. Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises unveils captains for Star Princess Princess Cruises has announced the two captains who will serve as masters of its second Sphere class cruise ship, Star Princess

Captain Gennaro Arma, who currently serves as the new-build site lead for the construction of both Sun Princess and Star Princess, will be master of the 17th Princess ship when she debuts in the summer of 2025 When Arma is on leave, commodore Nick Nash will take over the navigation and leadership of Star Princess.



"It is my privilege to introduce and congratulate the masters of the stunning new Star Princess,” said Princess Cruises president John Padgett “Captain Arma and commodore Nash have remarkable histories with Princess, and will provide great experience and excellent leadership on our newest vessel.”



Star Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. Credit: Princess Cruises

Nash, a 33-year veteran of Princess Cruises, was promoted to the rank of commodore of the line’s global fleet in 2020. He currently serves as captain of Enchanted Princess, having navigated the ship out of the Fincantieri shipyard for the first time. He first joined the company in 1989 and was promoted to staff captain in 1997. In 2002, he became captain and has been at the helm of many Princess vessels.



Sun Princess and Star Princess are the latest additions to the line. Credit: Princess Cruises

Arma, meanwhile, began his career with Princess Cruises in 1998 as a Cadet and moved up the ranks achieving his first command as captain of Sea Princess in 2015, where he navigated the ship on two world cruises. He took the helm of Diamond Princess in 2018 and in 2020 and was honoured with the recognition of Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, the highest of the orders of the Italian Republic, and selected among the 20 most influential Italian characters of the year by Vanity Fair in December 2020. Star Princess will make her debut in August 2025 in the Mediterranean, with cruises on sale now.

