Princess Cruises announces 2024 Alaska season

The 2024 season marks the 55th anniversary for Princess Cruises sailing in Alaska and seven ships are scheduled to depart from four home ports - San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and Anchorage (Whittier).



President of Princess Cruises, John Padgett, said: "As the leading cruise line in Alaska, we deliver unforgettable vacations and we are also the most recommended line by travel advisors to their trusted clients.

“We’re celebrating our 55th anniversary in 2024 cruising to this must-see destination, so whether it’s your first or fifth time visiting Alaska, we are ready to help guests make inspiring memories to last a lifetime.”

