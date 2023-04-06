Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Princess Cruises announces 2024 Alaska season

Princess Cruises announces 2024 Alaska season

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Princess Cruises has unveiled its summer 2024 Alaska cruises and cruise tours

The 2024 season marks the 55th anniversary for Princess Cruises sailing in Alaska and seven ships are scheduled to depart from four home ports - San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and Anchorage (Whittier).

President of Princess Cruises, John Padgett, said: "As the leading cruise line in Alaska, we deliver unforgettable vacations and we are also the most recommended line by travel advisors to their trusted clients.

“We’re celebrating our 55th anniversary in 2024 cruising to this must-see destination, so whether it’s your first or fifth time visiting Alaska, we are ready to help guests make inspiring memories to last a lifetime.”

Princess Cruises’ Alaska 2024 season includes 158 departures on 14 unique itineraries with 17 destinations, including five glacier viewing experiences and 86 visits to Glacier National Park.

Two ships, Discovery Princess and Majestic Princess, will depart from Seattle on Saturdays and Sundays for seven-day cruises.

Meanwhile, Ruby Princess will sail from Vancouver on seven-day ‘Inside Passage’ itinerary while Crown Princess will depart on the same itinerary but from San Francisco and for 11 days.

In addition, guests can experience more of Alaska by combining the line’s signature 'Voyage of the Glaciers' cruise itinerary with various land tour options, staying at Princess Wilderness Lodges.

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website.

