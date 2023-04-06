Princess Cruises announces 2024 Alaska season
Princess Cruises has unveiled its summer 2024 Alaska cruises and cruise tours
The 2024 season marks the 55th anniversary for Princess Cruises sailing in Alaska and seven ships are scheduled to depart from four home ports - San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and Anchorage (Whittier).
President of Princess Cruises, John Padgett, said: "As the leading cruise line in Alaska, we deliver unforgettable vacations and we are also the most recommended line by travel advisors to their trusted clients.
“We’re celebrating our 55th anniversary in 2024 cruising to this must-see destination, so whether it’s your first or fifth time visiting Alaska, we are ready to help guests make inspiring memories to last a lifetime.”
Princess Cruises’ Alaska 2024 season includes 158 departures on 14 unique itineraries with 17 destinations, including five glacier viewing experiences and 86 visits to Glacier National Park.
Two ships, Discovery Princess and Majestic Princess, will depart from Seattle on Saturdays and Sundays for seven-day cruises.
Meanwhile, Ruby Princess will sail from Vancouver on seven-day ‘Inside Passage’ itinerary while Crown Princess will depart on the same itinerary but from San Francisco and for 11 days.
In addition, guests can experience more of Alaska by combining the line’s signature 'Voyage of the Glaciers' cruise itinerary with various land tour options, staying at Princess Wilderness Lodges.
Dr Sylvia Earle announced as godmother of Explora I
Ship of the month: Scenic Eclipse II
Win a seven-night 'Comedy Stars' Scandinavian summer cruise with Princess Cruises
Discover South America with Holland America Line
US cruise line launches a $899 all-you-can-cruise pass
Cruise ship review: Viking Venus
P&O Cruises announces multi-million pound investment for adult-only ships
Celebrity Cruises to introduce new flex fuel engine on fifth Edge ship
How to choose your excursions on an Avalon Waterways' river cruise
New Disney cruise ship to homeport in Singapore
21-Day Caribbean Explorer
- 21 nights, departs on the 17 Dec 2023
- Princess Cruises, Caribbean Princess
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Princess Cays, Saint Thomas, + 13 more
13-Day New Zealand
- 13 nights, departs on the 27 Nov 2023
- Princess Cruises, Majestic Princess
- Sydney, New South Wales, Fiordland National Park, Port Chalmers, + 5 more
10-Day Classic Canada & New England
- 10 nights, departs on the 09 Oct 2023
- Princess Cruises, Caribbean Princess
- New York, New York, Newport, Rhode Island, Boston, Massachusetts, + 7 more
14-Day Mediterranean with Greek Isles, Italy & Turkey
- 14 nights, departs on the 16 Sep 2023
- Princess Cruises, Enchanted Princess
- Civitavecchia, Naples, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, + 9 more
7-Day Inside Passage (with Glacier Bay National Park)
- 7 nights, departs on the 13 Jul 2024
- Princess Cruises, Discovery Princess
- Seattle, Washington, Juneau, Alaska, Skagway, Alaska, + 4 more