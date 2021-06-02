Alaska cruises are hugely popular among holidaymakers thanks to the outstanding beauty of the US state and the incredible sights one can see from a cruise ship. Which cruise lines are heading towards the Arctic Circle this summer?

Alaska cruise holidays were boosted back in May when US President Joe Biden signed legislation passed by Congress to temporarily allow foreign-flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada.

“Tourism is vital to the state of Alaska — and this law will help revitalize the industry and support Alaskans by allowing large cruise ships to return to the state this summer,” Biden posted on Twitter on May 25.

A swathe of cruise companies have since announced their return to Alaska cruising - which are they?

Silversea

Silversea is the most recent line to announce its return to Alaska.

The brand announced yesterday: "Silver Muse will resume round-trip sailings from Seattle starting July 29, making Silversea the first ultra-luxury cruise line to operate in Alaska this summer.

Silversea's round-trip voyages from Seattle will follow a varied series of 10- and 11-day itineraries.

Guests will be able to journey to some of Alaska’s most breathtaking ice structures, including the Sawyer Glacier and the Mendenhall Glacier, as well as experience the state’s remarkable landscapes, wildlife, and remote communities, such as Ketchikan, Juneau, Wrangell, Skagway, and Sitka.