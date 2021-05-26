Princess Cruises has enhanced its ‘Cruise with Confidence’ programme. Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises issues major cruise holiday update for 2021 cruises Princess Cruises today issued a major update that impacts all 2021 cruise holidays in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Princess Cruises announced it has enhanced its ‘Cruise with Confidence’ programme. The cruise line wants to make sure its passengers have more peace of mind. With Princess Cruises' ‘Book with Confidence’ policy, guests already have the option to cancel their cruise for any reason up to 30 days before sailing date. They can receive a future cruise credit (FCC) for any cancellation fees plus a refund of additional funds received.

However, now, as an enhancement to the policy, guests can cancel and receive the same benefit of the FCC and refund if they test positive for COVID-19 within 30 days of the embarkation date. What's more, Princess has added a ‘COVID-19 Protection Programme’, which is designed to assist guests who, as a result of being suspected of having COVID-19 or testing positive, has their cruise cancelled or interrupted. This should add an additional layer of comfort for guests who are within 30 days of embarkation all the way through to disembarkation. The ‘Cruise with Confidence’ programme applies to any cruise bookings made by June 30, 2021, on voyages departing up to December 31, 2021.

Princess Cruises: The cruise line wants to make sure its passengers have more peace of mind. Credit: Princess Cruises

This is what you need to know about the new Princess protection. Pre-Embarkation Ahead of the cruise, passengers can receive a FCC for 100 percent of the cancellation fees and a refund to the original form of payment for all additional monies received, including pre-paid onboard experiences and shore excursions purchased through the cruise line. This is applicable for guests and their immediate travel party in the same stateroom if any guest tests positive for COVID-19 within 30 days before embarkation or who may be denied boarding at the pier for a COVID-19 related reason.

On Board Once on the ship, travellers are eligible for a FCC worth 100 percent of the per-day cruise fare for the missed days and a refundable credit to their onboard account for missed pre-paid onboard experiences and shore excursions purchased through the cruise line. Onboard COVID-related medical centre visits and testing of suspected COVID-19 cases will be free of charge. Shoreside On land, Princess guests will get reimbursement of expenses, not covered by insurance policies, for COVID-related medical care including during any medically required shoreside quarantine period for guests and their immediate travel party if any such guest(s) test positive for COVID-19 during their cruise. This includes air change fees in the case onward travel plans need to change

Princess Cruises: Onboard COVID-related medical centre visits will be free. Credit: Princess Cruises

Any shoreside meals will be covered by a daily meal allowance as communicated by the family assistance coordinator upon disembarkation (no receipt retention is required). Dedicated Family Assistance Programme liaison for care and logistical shoreside support until medically cleared to travel home. Last week, Princess Cruises revealed it had slashed £100 of the cost of it three-night Scenic Summer Seacations. The £100 price drop applies to the Princess Plus Fare. Previously £489pp, the fare is now £389pp for an all-inclusive cruise in a balcony cabin. The Princess Plus Fare includes premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities.