This year's Black Friday deals are here.

Black Friday 2023: The cruise deals you won't want to miss World of Cruising picks out the best Black Friday deals and offers for 2023 whether you're in search of an ocean cruise, a river cruise or an expedition voyage

Emerald Cruises



Save up to 35 per cent across 2024 Europe and Southeast Asian river cruises and luxury yacht cruises in the Caribbean and the Seychelles as part of Emerald Cruises' special week-long Black Friday 2023 promotion. Guests can enjoy savings of up to 35 per cent across the company’s collection of luxury river and ocean cruises. Enjoy a Europe river cruise and travel from just £1,675 per person, including return flights, plus anyone booking a balcony suite or above will also receive a Free Drinks Package. Those wishing to experience the yacht lifestyle on board one of Emerald Cruises’ two luxury yachts can venture to the Caribbean from just £3,670 per person, including return flights. The Black Friday offers are strictly valid between November 21 and 28, 2023.

Sailings included in the offer: Europe River Cruises Eight-day Danube Delights aboard Emerald Destiny from Munich to Budapest, departing October 4, 2024. Prices start from £1,675 per person and includes flights.

Eight-day Jewels of the Rhine aboard Emerald Sky from Amsterdam to Basel, departing October 8, 2024. Prices start from £1,740 per person and includes flights. Southeast Asia River Cruises 10-day Meandering Majestic Mekong aboard Emerald Harmony from Phnom Penh, Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, leaving August 1, 2024. Prices start at £2,735 per person and includes flights.

15-day Wonders of Cambodia, Vietnam & the Mekong aboard Emerald Harmony from Siem Reap, Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, leaving July 29, 2024. Prices start from £3,745 per person and includes flights. Luxury Yacht Cruises

Eight-day Cruising the Leeward Islands aboard Emerald Sakara roundtrip from Marigot, Saint Martin, leaving November 30, 2024. Prices start from £3,670 per person and includes flights.

10-Day Seychelles Island Hopping aboard Emerald Azzurra roundtrip from Mahé, leaving December 19, 2025. Prices start from £5,345 per person.

Enjoy a cruise around the Leeward Islands on Emerald Sakara. Credit: Emerald Cruises

Fred Olsen Guests can benefit from big savings on a host of sailings, as Fred Olsen launches its week-long Black Friday event. Save up to £300 per person on a selection of cruises on board Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ fleet of smaller-sized ships Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral. On top of this, guests can enjoy additional savings on selected suites and single cabins. Whether it’s a holiday to seek out some winter sun, go husky sledding in Norway, shop in the bustling souks of Morocco or seek out marine wildlife with ORCA around Iceland, there is a cruise to suit everyone. Clare Ward, director of product and customer service, said: “Black Friday has become an increasingly popular event in the UK, and it is a great opportunity to showcase some of our 2023 Christmas cruises and 2024 departures, while offering great savings to our guests. “There are 14 hand-crafted itineraries to a variety of destinations are included, with chances to seek out the mesmerising Northern Lights, stroll through Madeira’s famous botanical gardens, delve into the maritime heritage of Hamburg and experience some of Iceland’s remarkable wonders of nature. “We look forward to welcoming our guests, both loyal and new, on board a Fred Olsen Cruise Line sailing soon.” The Black Friday campaign sale runs from until November 28 and prices are based on two people sharing a twin cabin.



Visit Christmas markets in the Netherlands and Germany on Borealis. Credit: Fred Olsen

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Following its recent rebrand announcement, HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) has unveiled its longest-ever Black Friday sale. Starting November 10, the three-week event offers travellers an extended booking period to secure discounts of up to 40 per cent on adventures to some of the world's most remote destinations. Key highlights of the sale include:

Up to 40 per cent off British Isles Discover the highlights of the northern British Isles, from beautiful Scottish landscapes and historic Irish cities to ancient castles and exceptional whiskies. Witness the awesome Giant’s Causeway in Ulster, uncover Celtic and Viking history on the Isle of Man, and see Northern Ireland’s shipbuilding heritage in Belfast.

11-day Scottish Whisky Trail & Irish Sea Expedition roundtrip from Glasgow, departing March 31, 2024. Prices start from £1,926 per person. Up to 33 per cent off Warm-water adventures: Galápagos

Traditionally known as the 'Polar expert,' HX has expanded its signature, mindful adventures to warm waters, including the Galápagos Islands, which is steadily becoming one of their top-selling destinations. Eight-day In Darwin’s footsteps from Quito, Ecuador to Baltra Island, departing December 20, 2023. Prices start from £4,225.90 per person. 10-day Nine of the Best Isles from Quito, Ecuador to Baltra Island, departing April 2, 2024. Prices start from £5,059. Up to 20 per cent off Antarctica

HX has been at the forefront of Antarctic exploration for over two decades. With Black Friday, popular Antarctica cruises are now available at up to 20 per cent off. 12-day Highlights of Antarctica roundtrip from Buenos Aires, Argentina, departing December 11, 2023. Prices start from £5,199.

MSC Cruises



This Black Friday, a range of cruise-only and fly and cruise deals will be available from November 17 to December 5, 2023.



Watch the stunning Northern lights from MSC Virtuosa. Credit: MSC Cruises

P&O Cruises P&O Cruises is offering Black Friday savings of up to 20 per cent on selected holidays when guests make a new Early Saver booking by November 27, 2023. Available on inside cabins on selected departures between March 15, 2024 and November 30, 2024, holidays include Northern Europe City Escapes and cruises to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands, the Mediterranean and the Norwegian fjords. Sample itineraries available to book include: A 16-night Caribbean transatlantic cruise aboard Arvia from Bridgetown, Barbados, to Southampton, departs March 15, 2024. Prices start from £1,079 per person including flights. A seven-night Norwegian Fjords roundtrip cruise aboard Iona from Southampton, departing April 27, 2024. Prices from £519 per person. A three-night Western Europe roundtrip cruise aboard Aurora from Southampton, departing May 15, 2024. Prices start from £263 per person. A seven-night Canary Islands roundtrip cruise aboard Azura from Santa Cruz de Tenerife, departing November 22, 2024. Prices start from £539 per person and includes flights. A 14-night Canary Islands roundtrip cruise aboard Iona from Southampton, departs March 16, 2024. Prices start from £807 per person. The Early Saver prices shown are per person based on two adults sharing. The discount of up to 20 per cent is applicable on the lowest grade of inside cabin available on selected departures between March 15, 2024 and November 30, 2024, when making a new Early Saver booking by November 27, 2023. The offer is subject to cabin availability.

Princess Cruises Princess Cruises has unwrapped its Black Friday deals, offering cruisers four great savings opportunities across select sailings, with a low deposit of £50 per person, reduced cruise fares start from £399 per person in addition to flight discounts or up to $400 onboard spend per stateroom. Available from November 22-27, the Black Friday deals of a £50 per person deposit and reduced fares apply to more than 200 voyages. In addition, cruisers can save up to £300 per person off flights when booking a 2024 cruise in fly-to destinations, including the Mediterranean, Hawaii, and the Caribbean, and guests sailing from Southampton can enjoy up to $400 onboard spend per stateroom. The Black Friday deals apply to all fare types, including inclusive packages Princess Plus and Princess Premier, which add popular amenities like Wi-Fi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew appreciation and more at an even greater savings of up to 65 per cent compared to when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately. Those looking to secure a cruise during the inaugural season of the line’s new ship, Sun Princess, which makes its debut in early 2024 with sailings in the Mediterranean, will be able to enjoy £300 per person off flights. A 10-night Grand Mediterranean roundtrip cruise aboard Sky Princess from Civitavecchia, Italy, departs February 18, 2024. Prices start from £799.

Visit the beautiful Santorini on Sky Princess. Credit: Shutterstock

Royal Caribbean With seven-night balcony rooms available on Anthem of the Seas from £999 per person, you can visit destinations across Northern Europe and the Mediterranean from just £143 per night. Better still, if you sail onboard Anthem of the Seas, you can upgrade to an unlimited drinks package for just £59 per passenger per day. That means your cruise fare, food, and all of your drinks (including alcohol) can come in at just £202 a night. With Anthem of the Seas departing from and returning to Southampton in the summer of 2024, you can grab this incredible deal without having to worry about flights. Please note that these deals will run until December 4, 2023.

Seabourn

, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, kicks off the 'season of giving' with 'The Black Friday Sail'. This annual promotion offers layers of exceptional value-added benefits on select 2024 ultra-luxury ocean and expedition voyages: A two-category veranda suite upgrade

Up to $2,000 per suite shipboard credit Seabourn , the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, kicks off the 'season of giving' with 'The Black Friday Sail'. This annual promotion offers layers of exceptional value-added benefits on select 2024 ultra-luxury ocean and expedition voyages: The Black Friday Sail is available through November 27, 2023. Guests who take advantage of The Black Friday Sail may choose from nearly 400 itineraries on board any of Seabourn’s ultra-luxury ships to a number of worldwide destinations. Guests can discover Antarctica, the Arctic, the South Pacific, the Kimberley region in Australia, and the legendary Northwest Passage aboard the exceptional, new purpose-built expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit. They may also explore marquee destinations and boutique ports in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Alaska and more on Seabourn’s ultra-luxury ocean ships. Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, said: "Our Black Friday Sail is one of the most exclusive 'sails' during the holiday season, where guests can take advantage of these exceptional, value-added benefits.



"Travel is the ultimate gift, and there’s nothing better than a Seabourn ultra-luxury voyage, where guests can unwrap the gift of effortless travel to any of the seven continents when they sail with us. We’re proud to provide the gift of unforgettable 'Seabourn Moments' to our extraordinary guests."

Seabourn Pursuit will take you on an Antarctic experience. Credit: Seabourn Cruises

Variety cruises Variety Cruises' is offering discounts of up to 60 per cent or no SGL supplement, valid on select itineraries in the Seychelles, Tahiti, Cape Verde, West Africa and Greece. Variety’s philosophy is centred on creating a sense of community at sea by allowing travellers to Go Deeper into the destination, unravelling its authentic beauty, hidden treasures and local ways. Seychelles Cruises

On board the 148ft Pegasos, travellers get to discover the best of the Seychelles/ Rates start at US$2,650 for the eight-day cruise.



For sailings departing on December 23 and 30, February 10 and 24, March 4 and 18, July 6 and August 10 and 31, guests benefit from a 50 per cent discount or no single supplement.



For sailings departing on January 27, February 17, March 2, May 4, June 22 and August 3 and 17, guests benefit from 35 per cent discount on DBL occupancy or no single supplement. Tahiti cruises

Experiencing the beauty of Tahiti by island-hopping allows voyagers to feel the Mana (a life force that surrounds us) and admire the varied landscape, from mountain ridges strung with waterfalls to flat, desert-like atolls surrounded by lagoons. Seven-night Tahiti & the Pearls of French Polynesia roundtrip cruise aboard Panorama II from Papeete, Tahiti, departs December 1, 2023 with fares from £913 per person. 50 per cent discount on the following departures in 2024: February 2, May 10 and 24, June 21, July 5 and 26, and August 9. 10-night Tahiti, the Society & Tuamotu islands roundtrip cruise aboard Panorama II from Papeete, Tahiti, departs December 16, 2023. Prices start at £1,521.50 per person. 50 per cent discount on DBL occupancy or no single supplement on the following departures: December 26, 2023, January 23, 2024, and March 29, 2024.



Winter offers: Wonders of Africa Cape Verde Cruises

A seven-night Cape Verde Islands Archipelago roundtrip cruise aboard Variety Voyager or Harmony G from Palmeira, Sal Island, departs March 12, 2024. Prices start at £978.50 per person.

West Africa Cruises

A seven-night Rivers of West Africa: Dakar To Dakar roundtrip cruise aboard Harmony G from Dakar, Senegal, departs December 30, 2023. Prices start at £978.50 per person. 50 per cent discount on the following departures: January 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2024. 60 per cent off the February 10, 2024, sailing. Seven-night Rivers of West Africa: Banjul To Banjul roundtrip cruise aboard Harmony G from Banjul, Bakau, The Gambia, departing January 1, 2024. Prices start at £978.50 per person. 50 per cent discount on the following departures: January 8 and 22, 2024. 60 per cent off the February 12, 2024, sailing. Spring and summer offers: Multifaceted Greece Seven-night Historical Greece Cruise: Antiquity to Byzantium roundtrip cruise aboard Galileo from Athens (Piraeus), departing March 22, 2024. Prices start at £717.50 per person. 10 per cent discount on the following departures: March 29, April 12, October 25, November 1 and 8, 2024. 50 per cent discount off the April 5, 2024, sailing. Seven-night Jewels of the Cyclades roundtrip cruise aboard Galileo from Athens (Piraeus), departing May 3, 2024. Prices start at £1,126 per person. 50 per cent discount on May 10, 2024, sailing. 30 per cent discount on the May 17, 2024 sailing and 25 per cent discount on the April 26, 2024 sailing. Seven-night Hiking Cruise roundtrip cruise aboard Galileo from Athens (Piraeus), departing April 5, 2024. Prices start at £956.50 per person. 10 per cent discount on October 25, 2024, sailing. Seven-night Classical Greece roundtrip cruise aboard Harmony V or Harmony G from Athens (Piraeus), departing July 19, 2024. Prices start at £1282.50 per person. 25 per cent discount on July 5 sailing and 10 per cent discount on following departures: May 24 and 31, July 12, and August 30, 2024. Seven-night Unexplored Greece roundtrip cruise aboard Panorama from Athens (Piraeus), departing May 31, 2024. Prices start at £1,300 per person. 30 per cent discount on the following departures: June 28, July 5, 12 and 26, and August 2, 2024. 10 per cent discount on the following departures: June 7 and 21, and August 23, 2024.

Enjoy a hiking cruise around Greece, taking in sights such as historic Athens. Credit: Shutterstock

Virgin Voyages Virgin Voyages is offering 30 per cent off all voyages from November 16, 2023, until December 31, 2024. Sailors can also enjoy a bar tab worth up to US$600 for sailings of seven-plus nights, US $300 bar tab for sailings of four to six nights or US$125 for sailings of three nights or less, if booked between November 16 – 30, 2023.

Windstar Cruises Windstar Cruises, known for its small ships that visit uncrowded and off-the-beaten-path ports, has released details of its Black Friday one-week sale offering a refundable reduced deposit of just five per cent on all bookings made between November 21 and December 1, 2023. The offer is valid on all sailings through May 2026, including Star Legend’s newly-launched Legendary Winter in the Mediterranean itineraries as well as itineraries in the Caribbean, Tahiti, Northern Europe and more. In addition to the refundable reduced deposit of just 5per cent on all staterooms and suites, travellers can select from a choice of perks - one free hotel night pre- or post-cruise OR up to US$1,000 Onboard Credit which can be put towards an in-depth exploration on Windstar’s award-winning shore excursions or extra cocktails as they watch the sunset from their deck chair. Premium suite guests can also select an upgrade to the All-Inclusive Fare which includes all alcohol, Wi-Fi and all gratuities. Seven-night Legendary Winter in the Mediterranean cruise aboard Star Legend from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Barcelona, Spain departing December 10, 2023. Prices start at £1,230 per person. Alternative date available. Six-night San Juan & the Virgin Islands roundtrip cruise aboard Star Pride from San Juan (Puerto Rico) departing November 3, 2024. Prices start at £1,750 per person. Seven-night Dreams of Tahiti roundtrip cruise aboard Star Breeze from Papeete, Tahiti departing March 7, 2024. Prices start at £2,100 per person.

Seven-night Yachtsman’s Harbors of the Rivieras cruise aboard Wind Surf from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Barcelona, Spain departing October 25, 2024. Prices start at £2,100 per person.

Most recent articles

Follow us on socials

Share







