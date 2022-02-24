Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line reveals Carnival Celebration first look – what’s onboard? Carnival Celebration sets sail later this year to provide an even more exciting and festive experience for passengers. What can you expect onboard?

Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled exciting details of its anticipated Carnival Celebration cruise ship, set to leave port from Miami this coming November, in conjunction with Carnival’s 50th birthday. Sister ship to Carnival’s popular Mardi Gras, Celebration will aim to bring the cruise line even further into the future of cruising with more ambitious areas and activities for passengers. Most planned itineraries will take passengers round-trip from Miami on five to eight-day itineraries. Carnival Celebration will also make a transatlantic crossing from Southampton, London and arrive in Miami fourteen days later.

Related articles

As of now, Carnival has released details on four of the six zones that will comprise the ship: Celebration Central, Summer Landing, Lido and The Ultimate Playground. Ben Clement, senior vice president of new builds, refurbishment and product innovation at Carnival explained: “While similar to Mardi Gras with a plethora of options for dining, entertainment and relaxation, Celebration will have her own personality, one that celebrates all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going.” - READ MORE: Carnival Cruise Line reveals details of its brand new ship for 2023 - Eco-conscious travellers will also be happy to hear that Celebration will be using a Liquified Natural Gas propulsion system to power the ship, the second of Carnival’s to do so. This is what passengers can expect onboard, from entertainment and dining to cabins.

Launch from Miami with Carnival Celebration. Credit: Shutterstock

Carnival Celebration entertainment The main attraction for Carnival’s Celebration is the Celebration Central atrium which spans decks 6, 7, and 8. Celebration Central is an update to the atrium on Carnival’s Mardi Gras, with an even more festive atmosphere complimented by the 3,000 square foot floor-to-ceiling windows. The ceiling is comprised of over 1,400 lights which change colour throughout the day and night like a burst of confetti. The space will also have sixteen individual six-by-fourteen-foot LED screens which will change depending on the performances or events going on in the space. Passengers can also visit the Piano 88 Bar and The Punchliner Comedy Club for a fun evening. Celebration Central will also feature pieces from past Carnival ships, such as a large glass mural set behind the Aquaria Bar which came from the Carnival Victory. The space also houses the Tropicale Bar which is named after the first ship to sport Carnival’s iconic red funnel. - READ MORE: Discover the new cruise ships launching in 2022 - For fun for the entire family, passengers can head to the Ultimate Playground zone which will hold BOLT, The Ultimate Sea Coaster. Going up to 40 miles per hour, BOLT will be the second roller coaster at sea, racing along an 800-foot-long track, 187 feet above sea level. The coaster has been tested on land in Munich, Germany and will soon be moved and reassembled on board. People of all ages can take part in activities in The Ultimate Playground. With the Sports Square featuring a rope course, full-sized basketball court, mini-golf, and WaterWorks aqua park, no passenger will run out of exciting ways to spend their days at sea.

Carnival Celebration dining For a quality meal, travellers can head to the Summer Landing zone on Deck 8. Among the many dining options is Guy’s Pig and Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse featuring craft beers from Carnival’s ParchedPig and meals created by Guy Fieri. Also within Summer Landing is The Watering Hole poolside bar sitting next to the pool and whirlpool for all your relaxation needs. The Heroes Tribute Lounge which honours military personnel is another great option whether you’re a veteran or just want to enjoy a good meal. - READ MORE: How fast do cruise ships go? Amazing cruising facts and figures -

Dining options also extend to the Lido zone, best known as the poolside zone. Before or after a dip in the water, passengers can visit the RedFrog Tiki Bar for a South Pacific experience, the Big Chicken Restaurant from Shaquille O’Neal, Guy’s Burger Joint also from Guy Fieri, or for tacos head to Bluelguana Cantina. Passengers have the best of both worlds in the Summer Landing and Lido zones with a mix of bars, restaurants, and pools. The Celebration Central also hosts many dining options such as the JavaBlue Cafe, Bonsai Sushi and Bonsai Teppanyaki.

It won't be long until Carnival Celebration sets sail. Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Celebration cabins Passengers can find relaxation in any of Carnival Celebration’s cabin options. Classic cabins such as Interior, Balcony and Suites are available, but themed rooms are also offered to customize your experience. Families cruising together may enjoy the Family Harbour options which are close to the family lounge. The Family Harbour Lounge is a great place for families to come together for breakfast, board games, family movies, and video games. - READ MORE: Can I live on a cruise ship? - For the utmost amount of relaxation, Cloud 9 staterooms and suites provide passengers with comforts to make their experience even more luxurious. In addition to bathrobes, slippers, and Elemis toiletries, guests will have priority access to the spa, free fitness classes, and unlimited access to the thermal spa. There are also the Havana staterooms which sit next to the exclusive Havana Bar and Pool. The festively decorated rooms lift passenger’s moods and provide relaxation while being close to a night of fun.