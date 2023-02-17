Service dog earns Diamond status with Carnival Cruise Line after sailing 55 cruises
A 14-year-old service dog has earned top VIFP status after completing his 55th cruise with Carnival Cruise Line
The retired U.S. Army service dog Sarge has joined Carnival Cruise Line's top ranks.
Sarge received his Diamond status of the 'Very Important Fun Person' (VIFP) club during Carnival Celebration's Platinum and Diamond loyalty event.
Guests (and canines alike) can reach Diamond level for spending more than 200 nights at sea - with rewards for this level including members-only special offers and promotions which can be accessed through a special web portal.
The 14-year-old Belgian Malinois has just completed his 55th cruise, after spending most of his life in the military. In his retirement, he now lives and travels with his owner, Justin Marcum Sr. who is also a member of the line's VIFP club.
“What could be more fun than celebrating a beloved four-legged friend as a Diamond cruiser?” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
“We’re proud to celebrate and support veterans at Carnival, as the cruise line that carries the most service members, and I’m delighted to count Sarge among them.”
Are dogs allowed on cruise ships?
While service dogs are allowed on all cruise lines and ships, most cruise lines do not allow you to bring your pet onboard if they do not hold a service status.
In fact, the only pet-friendly cruise ship is Cunard's Queen Mary 2, which allows both dogs and cats onboard.
What's more, if you want to book for your furry friend to sail with you, you must do it quickly as the ship only has room for up to 24 pets in the kennel on deck 12.
Yes, that's right - your pet won't be able to stay with you in your cabin but you will be able to visit them during designation hours.
Rest assured that your pooch will be treated with the classic Cunard service and showered with treats and toys throughout the journey.
