A 14-year-old service dog has earned top VIFP status after completing his 55th cruise with Carnival Cruise Line

The retired U.S. Army service dog Sarge has joined Carnival Cruise Line's top ranks.

Sarge received his Diamond status of the 'Very Important Fun Person' (VIFP) club during Carnival Celebration's Platinum and Diamond loyalty event.

Guests (and canines alike) can reach Diamond level for spending more than 200 nights at sea - with rewards for this level including members-only special offers and promotions which can be accessed through a special web portal.

The 14-year-old Belgian Malinois has just completed his 55th cruise, after spending most of his life in the military. In his retirement, he now lives and travels with his owner, Justin Marcum Sr. who is also a member of the line's VIFP club.

“What could be more fun than celebrating a beloved four-legged friend as a Diamond cruiser?” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We’re proud to celebrate and support veterans at Carnival, as the cruise line that carries the most service members, and I’m delighted to count Sarge among them.”