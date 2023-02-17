Search for your ideal Cruise
Service dog earns Diamond status with Carnival Cruise Line after sailing 55 cruises
Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Service dog earns Diamond status with Carnival Cruise Line after sailing 55 cruises

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

A 14-year-old service dog has earned top VIFP status after completing his 55th cruise with Carnival Cruise Line

The retired U.S. Army service dog Sarge has joined Carnival Cruise Line's top ranks.

Sarge received his Diamond status of the 'Very Important Fun Person' (VIFP) club during Carnival Celebration's Platinum and Diamond loyalty event.

Guests (and canines alike) can reach Diamond level for spending more than 200 nights at sea - with rewards for this level including members-only special offers and promotions which can be accessed through a special web portal.

The 14-year-old Belgian Malinois has just completed his 55th cruise, after spending most of his life in the military. In his retirement, he now lives and travels with his owner, Justin Marcum Sr. who is also a member of the line's VIFP club.

“What could be more fun than celebrating a beloved four-legged friend as a Diamond cruiser?” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We’re proud to celebrate and support veterans at Carnival, as the cruise line that carries the most service members, and I’m delighted to count Sarge among them.”

Cunard cruise ship Queen Mary 2 offers dog-friendly cruises from the UK. Credit: Cunard

Are dogs allowed on cruise ships?

While service dogs are allowed on all cruise lines and ships, most cruise lines do not allow you to bring your pet onboard if they do not hold a service status.

In fact, the only pet-friendly cruise ship is Cunard's Queen Mary 2, which allows both dogs and cats onboard.

What's more, if you want to book for your furry friend to sail with you, you must do it quickly as the ship only has room for up to 24 pets in the kennel on deck 12.

Yes, that's right - your pet won't be able to stay with you in your cabin but you will be able to visit them during designation hours.

Rest assured that your pooch will be treated with the classic Cunard service and showered with treats and toys throughout the journey.

About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a recent Journalism graduate who has been working in the cruise industry for just over a year.

She has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising where she can admire wildlife and impressive landscapes.

Lucy reports on what it’s like to be a young cruiser and is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

