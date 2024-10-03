The sailing which will take place onboard Celebrity Solstice , Celebrity’s newly refurbished vessel, which has just come out of dry dock, from September to December 2026. Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises . “Our guests’ love of back-to-back sailings inspired the 110-night Grand Voyage which traverses 55 destinations across 15 countries with no repeated ports to provide an unrivalled elevated journey.” Passengers can also choose to book individual segments from the Grand Voyage – such as the 18-Night ‘Treasures of Tahiti & Fiji’ – if they’d prefer to only join one leg of the journey. The Grand Voyage is just one of the highlights of Celebrity’s 2026/27 programme.

Other highlights include the European debut of Celebrity Xcel, which will sail its inaugural European season offering Celebrity’s first overnight stay in Madeira, Portugal.



Meanwhile, Celebrity Silhouette will launch the cruise line’s largest season in Iceland, including a chance to watch the 2026 solar eclipse at sea. And Celebrity Apex will return to Southampton for its third season, with Arctic Circle and Norwegian Fjords itineraries.



Celebrity’s Northern Europe, Alaska, Australia, Bermuda, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Iceland and Japan cruises went on sale yesterday (October 2).



Mediterranean and South America cruises will be available to book from November 6; Caribbean and canals from November 20; winter 2027 in Asia; the Grand Voyage from December 11, and Galapagos 2027 cruises from next spring.



In total, Celebrity will offer more than 600 sailings visiting 280 destinations in over 70 countries for 2026/27.

