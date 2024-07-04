Cruise news / Competition: Win a luxury food hamper worth £500
Credit: Canva

Competition: Win a luxury food hamper worth £500

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Updated on:

You've got to be in it to win it, enter to be within a chance of winning a luxury food hamper worth £500

Courtesy of Oceania Cruises, enter our competition to be within a chance of winning a luxury food hamper worth a massive £500.

About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a cruise journalist who has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising.

Lucy is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

She works together with Kaye Holland to keep the World of Cruising website up to date with all the latest cruise news.

