Oceania Cruises announces 20th-anniversary sale
2023 looks set to be a big year for Oceania Cruises. The luxury cruise line known for the ‘finest cuisine at sea’ is celebrating its 20th anniversary and, to mark the milestone, has launched a limited-time-only sale.
The cruise line is offering passengers up to $800 per cabin shipboard credit when booking one of more than 100 sailings departing in 2023 and 2024. The promotion runs through February 28, 2023.
President of Oceania Cruises, Frank Del Rio, said: “With pent-up demand for luxury cruising at an all-time high, this exclusive sale is a treasure trove of possibilities for loyal repeat and first-time guests alike.
“It’s aimed at reconnecting travellers with their spirit for adventure, while benefiting from a generous shipboard credit of up to $800 on over 100 sought-after sailings in 2023 and 2024, including our newest ship, Vista.”
Each 20th-anniversary sale fare features Oceania Cruises’ OLife Choice package which includes a choice of either complimentary shore excursions, a complimentary house drinks package, or complimentary shipboard credit plus a 20th-anniversary bonus shipboard credit of up to $800 on all bookings.
Del Rio added: “From indulging in pampering at the Aquamar spa + Vitality center or taking a deeper exploration ashore with one of our immersive shore excursions, we wanted to celebrate our special milestone with our valued guests. We have carefully curated a collection of intriguing itineraries for travellers to choose from, with an astounding mix of breathtaking destinations the world over no matter which OLife Choice amenity is chosen."
Standout voyages from Oceania’s 20th-anniversary sale include an 18-day Fjords, Vikings & Castle itinerary departing Oslo onboard Riviera on August 5, 2023; a 13-day Alaska to California Medley departing Vancouver onboard Regatta on September 7, 2023; and a Sumptuous Arabia, voyage. The latter sets sail from Abu Dhabi for Mumbai on December 29, 2023, onboard Riviera.
Miami-based Oceania Cruises was founded in 2002 by Del Rio together with Joe Watters, the former president of Crystal Cruises, and Bob Binder – vice chairman of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), Oceania's parent company.
The line started by chartering two former Renaissance Cruises which they named Regatta and Insignia. Today Oceania Cruises has six ships in its fleet with a seventh – Vista, the first vessel in the company’s new Allura class of ships – due to launch in May 2023.
