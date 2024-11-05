Cruise news / Oceania Cruises announces more than 100 voyages for 2026
A highlight of the collection is Marina’s Solar Eclipse Cruise. Credit: Shutterstock

Oceania Cruises announces more than 100 voyages for 2026

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The luxury cruise line has unveiled its 2026 itineraries, including a solar eclipse sailing

More than 100 itineraries, including 35 Grand Voyages, are currently on sale.

A special solar eclipse sailing from Copenhagen to Reykjavik onboard Marina will depart on July 30 and position passengers in the path of the total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026.

Expert astronomer Dennis Mammana will be onboard and narrate the actual eclipse while passengers enjoy a viewing party, signature cocktail offerings, and cooking demonstrations.

Elsewhere the 1,250-passenger Riviera will return Alaska between May and September 2026. Ports of call include Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Klawock, Wrangell and Haines.

Meanwhile three Oceania ships, Allura, Insignia and Nautica, will sail more than 50 itineraries in the Mediterranean between April and December 2026.

The voyages will range from seven to 14 days in length and include stops in Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia), Athens (Piraeus), Istanbul, Lisbon, and Monte Carlo.

There will also be a trio of ships from Oceania’s fleet, Vista, Marina and Insignia, sailing in the Baltics, Scandinavia, British Isles, Iceland and Greenland between May and September 2026.

Passengers can choose from more than 25 voyages ranging from seven to 18 days with overnight stays in cities including Stockholm, Berlin, and Reykjavik.

Between September and October 2026, Vista will travel to Canada & New England to run four 11-day itineraries featuring calls in Montreal, Sydney, Boston, Charlottetown and Havre-Saint-Pierre.

The line will also offer four 14 to 15-day ‘transoceanic’ itineraries in 2026 with ports of call including Kailua-Kona in Hawaii, Arrecife (Lanzarote) in the Canary Islands and Nuku Hiva in French Polynesia.

Frank Del Rio, Oceania Cruises’ president, said: “Oceania Cruises is about discovering the magic of small-ship cruising, where the onboard experiences are just as exceptional as the destinations visited.

He added: “The convenience of small-ship cruising allows our guests to unpack only once and seamlessly explore iconic cities and hidden treasures; with no queues, they’re able to step ashore quickly, and they are always warmly greeted back aboard with a heartfelt welcome from our onboard team.”

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
