Oceania Cruises: Discover more on and off board. Credit: Oceania Cruises.

Hello and goodbye at the christening of Oceania Vista

Author: Vicky Mayer

Published on:

Updated on:

Oceania Vista is christened in Valetta by Godmother Giada De Laurentiis

Against the dramatic backdrop of Valetta, Malta, Oceania Cruises celebrated the launch of 1,200-passenger Vista, its first new ship in a decade on May 8.

Christened by Celebrity Chef and godmother Giada De Laurentiis, Vista is the first of the all-new Allura Class for Oceania Cruises.

"I am honoured to have been chosen as godmother of this incredible new ship and be a part of this glorious night in Malta,’ said Giada. ‘From amazing culinary experiences to thoughtful details at every turn, Vista is truly a dream ship."

Along with the official christening of the ship, Frank Jnr, the son of the President of Oceania Cruises commented: "We have been eagerly awaiting this historic day as we christen our first new ship in more than ten years and pave the way for an exciting future.

"The world-class experience of this beautiful ceremony perfectly aligns with Vista’s impeccable onboard experience, which features a stunning design, exceptional entertainment, top-notch service and innovative culinary delights."

Head to the Casino Mixology Bar on Oceania’s new 1,200-passenger ship, Vista which launches in May 2023. Credit: Oceania Cruises

As well as witnessing the christening, guests were treated to the opening performance of ‘Into the Night,’ Vista’s dance-centric theatrical show led by Dancing with the Stars and a special exclusive 60-minute set by legendary jazz pianist Harry Connick Jr who said, "I’ve been honoured to perform at countless special occasions but have to say that celebrating this beautiful ship’s entry into service was extra special."

The spectacular evening ended with celebratory fireworks over Valletta’s historic harbour.

Following the seven-night roundtrip VIP christening cruise, Vista will sail her maiden voyage on May 13 from Rome to Venice before embarking on a sold-out summer in the Mediterranean.

In September, she will sail to Canada and New England before heading south for a series of winter itineraries exploring Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean from her homeport of Miami.

