Hello and goodbye at the christening of Oceania Vista

Against the dramatic backdrop of Valetta, Malta, Oceania Cruises celebrated the launch of 1,200-passenger Vista, its first new ship in a decade on May 8.

Christened by Celebrity Chef and godmother Giada De Laurentiis, Vista is the first of the all-new Allura Class for Oceania Cruises.

"I am honoured to have been chosen as godmother of this incredible new ship and be a part of this glorious night in Malta,’ said Giada. ‘From amazing culinary experiences to thoughtful details at every turn, Vista is truly a dream ship."

Along with the official christening of the ship, Frank Jnr, the son of the President of Oceania Cruises commented: "We have been eagerly awaiting this historic day as we christen our first new ship in more than ten years and pave the way for an exciting future.

"The world-class experience of this beautiful ceremony perfectly aligns with Vista’s impeccable onboard experience, which features a stunning design, exceptional entertainment, top-notch service and innovative culinary delights."