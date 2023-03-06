Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Fred Olsen unveils new 2025 world cruise
Credit: Shutterstock

Fred Olsen unveils new 2025 world cruise

Author: Gary Peters

Published on:

Updated on:

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has launched a new world cruise for 2025, inspired by journeys taken by famous historical explorers

Departing from Southampton on 6 January 2025, flagship Bolette will follow a similar route to the first world circumnavigation by explorers Magellan and Elcano in 1519.

The Fred Olsen cruise, which will take guests to destinations including Brazil, Argentina, French Polynesia, Mauritius and South Africa, will also sail the south coast of Australia, as British navigator Matthew Flinders did in 1801.

It will also call into places visited by the likes of Captain James Cook and Alexander Selkirk – the Scottish sailor who was the inspiration for the Robinson Crusoe novel.

Discover Chile with Fred Olsen. Credit: Shutterstock

Fred Olsen voyages ‘telling a story’

During the first half of the voyage, guests will enjoy the traditional and cultural art forms of South America, followed by scenic cruising to admire the snow-capped peaks and landscapes of the Chilean fjords.

Fred Olsen also revealed that there will be chances to gain “cultural insight into many societies and civilisations and encounter a variety of native wildlife”.

Fred Olsen head of itinerary planning and destination experience Martin Lister said: “We have a real passion for curating creative and innovative itineraries, and this grand voyage really tells a story – retelling the tales of some of history’s greatest adventurers.

“There are some incredible highlights, from seeing the mysterious Moai statues on Easter Island or exploring the tropical islands of the South Pacific with their volcanic landscapes, turquoise lagoons, coral reefs and pearl trade.

Guests onboard Borealis. Credit: Fred Olsen

“There are chances to delve into the origins of music and dance in the birthplace of some of the greatest art forms in the world, or visit St Helena, the isolated British island that was once a crucial shipping port and the place where Napoleon was exiled.

“In each destination there is something not to be missed, and we can’t wait to share all of these experiences with our guests.”

Earlier in March, Fred Olsen’s Borealis set sail on its Around the World in 80 Days voyage.

Gary is an experienced cruise journalist and editor who has been at the helm of Cruise Trade News since 2019. In that time, the brand has focused on investigative journalism and long-form feature content. Gary has also overseen the launch of new digital publications. Prior to joining Cruise Trade News – initially as deputy editor in 2018 – Gary worked in music and sport journalism, and as a senior editor for B2B magazines in the transport and environment sectors.

